I cannot believe that there is no public outdoor pool facility open this year during the hottest June on record. And while you are all scratching your heads, what about resuming bus service?
Denise Kusel
Santa Fe
Gift of assets
I want to thank The New Mexican’s Teya Vitu for the informative article (“The gift of space,” June 15) regarding Realty Gift Fund’s role helping The Life Link to acquire a new building in Santa Fe for their great cause. For clarification, our donor (who asked to remain anonymous) is a local business couple with a lifetime record of public service and generosity to our local nonprofits. People like them (perhaps like you) provide precious fuel to our local nonprofit community.
“Major gifts of assets” is currently one of the most important topics in the nonprofit universe. Real estate is a complex gift, underperforms in the charitable pipeline, and is the “why” Realty Gift Fund was formed by real estate/philanthropy professionals as a national nonprofit. We exclusively accept real estate gifts, fix them, sell them and use the proceeds to fund other nonprofits.
The giving web stretches coast to coast and border to border. A recent gift from a New York donor of a commercial property in Chicago was used to fund five nonprofits in Santa Fe. Our donors escape their capital gains taxes and receive charitable deductions valued at current appraisal. But they lead with charitable intent, and we could not fulfill our mission without our donors. We thank them and hope more will step forward. Visit www.RealtyGiftFund.org.
Bruce Geiss
Realty Gift Fund
Santa Fe
Hard being human
The morning of June 12, I awoke to the news of three more shootings overnight. Later I heard the virus was very much alive and getting stronger. The United States is the strongest and most resourceful country on Earth, but one third of our population resist the tool to keep themselves and others healthy.
An exceptional drought, like the one we are in, results in widespread crop and pasture losses, fire risk, and water shortages that result in water emergencies. Yet we insist on building more homes and apartments when there won’t be enough water. Why?
I realize some of the blame falls on greed, fear, ignorance and a need for control. In 100 years, historians will look back and ask what stopped us from protecting ourselves. Or is it the planet’s way of defending itself. Too many souls, I have to get rid of some. Some decisions should not be political, judgmental or moral, but made from a place of compassion and care.
Gene Bourne
Santa Fe
Heal the planet
First, let me thank The New Mexican for publishing this opinion (“Put a price on carbon and save the planet,” My View, June 13). I agree with Shaw Bowman. The bill that was discussed in the opinion is House Resolution 2307. Republicans need to realize that we will soon pay import taxes to ship products to Europe because they have a carbon tax and we do not.
Democrats need to realize a price on carbon is more effective against climate change than spending or regulations. We all need to tell Congress to pass this bill quickly and put the world on a path to healing.
Jim Martin
Huntington Beach, Calif.
Change their minds
Thank you, Shaw Bowman, for your generous and thoughtful support of carbon fee and dividend as embodied in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. You hit on one huge benefit that everyone seems to miss — we are rapidly transforming our electric grid to carbon-free energy. Those owning the utilities and those installing the equipment will make money. Everyone else will pay more for electricity to pay for the transition.
Passing the law to put a price on carbon will accelerate this and many other transitions needed to halt global warming while putting money in the pockets of those who need it most to get through the transition.
For unknown reasons, folks in Congress see the carbon fee and dividend as “last year’s solution” even though it is supported by thousands of economists and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Our voices are needed to change their minds.
Robert Buckner
Sierra Madre, Calif.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.