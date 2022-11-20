Although I don't know Michelle Lujan Grisham personally, she and I spoke on the phone a few weeks ago about the race, donations, etc. For some reason, I mentioned that I had just broken my ankle. Her immediate response was: "Ohhh, no. Here's what I’m going to do right now: I’m sending over a dozen fresh eggs from my chickens."
At my door an hour later were the beautiful eggs. A heartfelt gesture from our heartfelt, great governor. I just wish she had autographed all of them.
Joan Brooks Baker
Santa Fe
Make smart climate choices
The part in the newspaper about drilling near Chaco versus Navajo allotments made me think about the fact we are still debating climate change and what to do about it ("New Mexico lawmakers seek Chaco protection," Nov. 18). I sometimes wonder where we would be if we paid attention to President Jimmy Carter during the OPEC oil embargo of the 1970s. He encouraged small cars and lower speed limits.
Then the Republicans gained the White House, and it was drill, baby, drill. They ushered in big oil, even bigger cars and trucks, and higher speed limits. Feels like we're driving ourselves to extinction. We need to choose what's ahead. I hope we make intelligent decisions.
Patricia Fordney
Santa Fe
Going dark
In the past, the sun never set on the English empire. If the Brits don't get it together (socially, politically, economically), they will experience an eclipse during the World Cup in Qatar.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Working hard
I have been at the Human Services Department for 10 years and want people to know that just because state employees are not in the office that we aren’t working just as much, or more, at home. We are required to account for every minute of our day: Our Outlook calendars must reflect the projects we are working on during each working hour. We send weekly productivity reports listing the tasks we completed throughout the week. Microsoft Teams automatically indicates when we are in a virtual meeting, out of the office or if our computer has not been in use for more than 15 minutes. We are required to be on camera while in virtual meetings and our dress code is still in effect. Our IT department has worked tirelessly to ensure our virtual work environment is as efficient (or more efficient, in my opinion) than it is in state offices. We are required to have a reliable internet connection and are not reimbursed for any expenses related to maintaining a home office.
I am more than happy to take on this financial responsibility to enable working from home. Not only am I more productive at home (without the distractions that accompany working with 130 other people), I actually spend more time at my desk. The facilities and kitchen are a few steps away and if I am in the middle of a project, I am more likely to work an extra few minutes from the comfort of home. I wholeheartedly agree that the money the people of New Mexico are spending on state buildings is staggering ("Report says unused facilities costing state $18M," Nov. 16). If those funds could be spent on infrastructure or programs to benefit New Mexicans, we could be an example of how state government can work for our citizens. We could create a roadmap for other states, showing how 21st-century work practices can increase productivity and efficiency. Let’s get rid of state buildings, not go back to a less efficient and more expensive protocol.
Andrea McNeilley
Santa Fe
Slow to sacrifice
How perfectly ironic and sadly frustrating. Friday's front page places an article about Black Friday becoming Black November ("Black Friday? Try Black November," Nov. 18) next to a piece discussing how the COP27 climate talks are stalling (Climate talks hit impasse as time dwindles," Nov. 18) because wealthy countries can't agree to quickly lower their fossil fuel use or take responsibility in the form "compensation for harms caused by a warming world." Sure, we'll support climate change measures as long as it doesn't affect our continual need for More.