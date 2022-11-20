Although I don't know Michelle Lujan Grisham personally, she and I spoke on the phone a few weeks ago about the race, donations, etc. For some reason, I mentioned that I had just broken my ankle. Her immediate response was: "Ohhh, no. Here's what I’m going to do right now: I’m sending over a dozen fresh eggs from my chickens."

At my door an hour later were the beautiful eggs. A heartfelt gesture from our heartfelt, great governor. I just wish she had autographed all of them.

Joan Brooks Baker

