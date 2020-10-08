I am Catholic, and I will not vote for President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court has been Republican-leaning for 47 out of 50 past years. So why have they not stopped abortion? Because when the election comes around, Republicans start saying they are anti-abortion so they can pull in the Catholic vote. Catholics are being scammed for their vote by proven liars. I am a Catholic and I will not vote for Trump. See you at the polls or the post office.
Cecile Catanach Ward
Santa Fe
Forgive, don't judge
Certainly, there is not a one of us who doesn't wish we could take back something we did in our youth. Roger Montoya, who is running for the House of Representatives, is human just like the rest of us ("A bad choice does not define a life," Our View, Oct 5). I admire all he has done in his career and his passion for protecting and helping our youth. Yes, Montoya made a mistake in his youth. So have we all. The good he has done for his community and our youth far outshines the unfortunate mistake he made in college. Let's be a little more forgiving and not so judgmental.
Ali Rossi
Santa Fe
Morally bankrupt
Steve Pearce, I had a great laugh reading your quote, "If you're a public servant, you must be held to the highest of standards" ("State House candidate ‘not proud’ of past work in porn," Oct. 6). It is hilarious that you think being in bed with President Donald Trump has such a moral high ground as compared with being in a porn film. I would say it is the same thing, but I don't want to disrespect actors who make a more honest living than you. Joe Biden is a terrible candidate, but if it means not being on your team, I'll take it.
Sanjay Martinez
Santa Fe
Too much spending
Congressman Ben Ray Luján, how can you look the voters in the eye after the U.S. Senate debate broadcast? Other than saying Congress should spend, spend, spend more money that isn’t in the federal budget, I thought you failed to answer questions directly. Sure, we all have good ideas, but most cost money. Where will the money come from? Unrestrained spending will bankrupt our nation. Vote for anyone but Luján.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Leadership, please
We are experiencing a critical moment in history where principled leadership is greatly needed. Roger Montoya and his entire staff at Moving Arts Española have made my family and community a better place for children to thrive. As a first grader at Ohkay Owingeh, my son was enrolled in Moving Arts, where he very much looked forward to attending classes aimed at physical engagement and discipline. He, like many others in his school, was positively impacted by what it means to belong and cultivate lifelong learning skills. I am beyond grateful for Montoya’s vision and leadership. He has dedicated his life to community organizing and privileging youth voices and needs.
Our previous representative, Nick Salazar, worked tirelessly on behalf of the district for 45 years. We continue to see the impacts of his Democratic values as evident in our local schools and senior centers, to name a few examples. We need leadership committed to staying the course and not someone who will jump ship at other opportunities. We need to elect a state representative who will continue to build relations and uplift youth and communities, and not candidates who are aligned with building walls and locking up children in cages. Please join me in getting out the vote and supporting Roger Montoya for state representative, District 40.
Matthew J. Martinez, Ph.D.
Ohkay Owingeh
RG lujan uses movie police cars and actors in his commercial to give the impression the police are behind him what a fake , he has only represented himself looking for a lifetime Career .
