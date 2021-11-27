Interesting thing happened yesterday: We as a country surpassed the death toll of 2020. Too bad there was so much unnecessary propaganda and opposition to the vaccine, because without the anti-vaxxers, America would not be in perpetual pandemic. We would have not lost over 1,700 Americans last week, our first responders and hospitals would not be at the breaking point, and there are still the continued lies about it efficacy.
Over 93.8 percent of those in the hospitals and intensive care units are unvaccinated. Since more than 338 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the U.S., the data reflects a vaccination-death ratio of 0.0018 percent. But don’t get vaccinated, and you are 12 times more likely to get infected and, if infected, stand a 20 times greater risk of death. Go ahead, roll the dice, gamble your life or your loved ones’ lives.
It is like the drowning man not reaching for a life jacket.
Mike DiCello
Santa Fe
Thanks to the Monroes
In this season of thanks, I want to offer a most sincere one to Sidney and Michelle Monroe, who own and staff the Monroe Gallery of Photography in Santa Fe. I have the pleasure of teaching AP U.S. History at Los Alamos High School and have often invited students and their families to visit the Monroe Gallery to participate in enrichment activities outside the classroom. I assure those students they will be welcomed in the Monroe Gallery, even if they don’t look like potential patrons. I have had that guarantee affirmed more times than I can count and was especially touched to learn a student was given a “post-show” tour recently because he and his mom had missed, by mere hours, the assigned show.
I am so grateful we have Sidney, Michelle and so many other gallery owners whose work enriches our state in so many ways beyond simple economics. I am thankful for all or you!
Jonathon Lathrop
Los Alamos
Electric vehicles’ true costs
When electric vehicle owner Francesco Crisafulli worries only about replacing his tires, wiper blades and air filter (“The future of automobiles is electric,” Nov. 22), I assume he does not know economist Herman Daly’s principles: Don’t take from the Earth faster than it can replenish. Don’t waste faster than the Earth can absorb.
Does Mr. Crisafulli know about the water taken from farmers to dope his EV’s transistors and process his battery’s lithium? The children maimed and buried alive while mining for his battery’s cobalt?
Firefighters use 20,000 to 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish an EV fire — and should stand watch over it for 24 hours, since EV batteries can reignite. Nationwide, only 10 percent of firefighters are trained to handle EV fires. A gas-powered vehicle fire typically extinguishes with 300 gallons.
If there’s a forum for discussing these issues with due diligence, I don’t know about it.
While marketers greenwash the fossil fuels, extractions, toxic waste and worker hazards involved in manufacturing EVs — and the roads, chargers and power plants required to operate them — by calling these vehicles “sustainable,” they perpetuate the illusion that consumptive living can continue. Mr. Crisafulli might not worry. I sure do.
Katie Singer
Santa Fe
Listen to help heal great divide
When you meet a supporter of former President Donald Trump, you are not so astonished at his opinions as at his disconnection from reality. It is only because Trump was unwilling or unable to accept disturbing news that his loyal subjects had to do the same. You cannot be a Trumpist unless you have an almost religious faith in his distorted view of reality. The central role of faith among Trump’s followers far more resembles a religious cult than a political party.
Ordinarily, I would agree with urging diplomacy; it is polite to listen to others and let them vent. However, cult members are so tightly bound to their fake reality that no rational conversation is possible.
Stephen Silver
Santa Fe
Should’ve been printed sooner
If anyone knows what is going on in the various governmental agencies that would affect so many citizens, it would be William Mee, as expressed recently (“City is not keeping annexation promises,” Nov. 21). My question is: Why wasn’t this printed before the recent mayoral election?
Marguerite Dimas
Santa Fe
Thanking Luján for his work
American Promise New Mexico thanks Sen. Ben Ray Luján for co-sponsoring Senate Joint Resolution 25, following former Sen. Tom Udall’s legacy working toward campaign finance reform. The measure helps address the outsized influence of money in elections. The time wasted by politicians in search of campaign donations — instead of learning what constituents want and working toward that — is a travesty. A constitutional amendment overturning the ill effects of Citizens United is overdue.
Even before the divisive partisanship we see now, Congress was not accomplishing what the majority of Americans want because of the influence of wealthy donors. This is not a partisan issue; we are all negatively affected by the disproportionate power of wealthy individuals, super-PACs, unions and special interests — whether liberal or conservative — influencing elections and the actions of those elected. Campaign finance reform is needed to temper this influence. We need a constitutional amendment to right this wrong.
Debra Helper
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.