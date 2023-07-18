I’m on board with the governor’s aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (“Green light,” July 4), but I wouldn’t wish an electric vehicle on anyone, even if it reduces New Mexico’s greenhouse gases. Mining and smelting the raw materials for electric vehicles, manufacturing their chemicals, tires and transistors — and transporting all of these and finished EVs — wreak havoc internationally on ecosystems and human rights. So does discarding gas-powered and electric vehicles. And there are other problems.
Extinguishing a gas-powered vehicle fire takes about 300 gallons of water. An EV can take 30,000 gallons, and firefighters must watch it 24 hours because the battery can reignite. Extinguishing EV fires leaches toxins into groundwater — and firefighters’ clothing. EV chargers can overheat nearby transformers, shortening their typical 30- to 40-year lifespan to three. To respect communities and ecosystems worldwide, could we explore rulings that will reduce vehicles’ damages from cradle to grave? For starters, review bit.ly/46RYaIa.
Katie Singer
Santa Fe
Diplomacy
Watching President Joe Biden in Lithuania at the NATO summit reminded us of images before World War II and how the U.S. and Europe failed to stop Hitler. By the end of WWII, it was clear the Soviet Union would become a serious problem to the West. The Marshall Plan rebuilt Europe. NATO was formed as an obstacle to Soviet expansion. Former President Donald Trump’s attempt to scuttle NATO failed, whereas Biden has strengthened and expanded NATO. Although our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia are incomplete, Turkey (through Biden’s diplomacy) allowing Sweden’s entry to NATO has opened the door for Ukraine’s access and perhaps membership in NATO. This strengthens the West’s resolve to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. With this diplomacy Biden is protecting us from World War III.
Edward T. Stein and
Sandra L. Schwartz
Santa Fe
No to bombs
More than 100 countries have ratified a convention banning the production and use of cluster bombs, but the United States is not among them. A cluster bomb on impact releases a large number of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. A significant number of the bomblets fail to explode immediately, thereby posing a danger to noncombatants for decades. We have continued producing and stockpiling cluster bombs, and President Joe Biden has authorized their shipment to Ukraine. Multiple U.S. allies have voiced their opposition. As the Friends Committee on National Legislation, the Quaker peace lobby, has said, “Endangering kids for generations to come is not how to end a war.” Our members of Congress should oppose sending these bombs to Ukraine.
Jack Justice
Santa Fe
Under siege
As a near neighbor of The Acequia Madre House, I am writing in support of the application for a special-use permit. It should go without saying, although it seems necessary to keep repeating, Santa Fe is under siege by those who wish to profit from, not preserve, this unusual place. In 1926, Sinclair Lewis, who four years later became the first American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, wrote to The New Mexican this warning: “As one who has seen the unspoiled beauty of Santa Fe I believe it would be nothing but a ghastly misfortune to hand the town over to the hordes of seekers for predigested culture — to change it from a dignified and distinguished city, admired by all the world, into a flimsy fairground. And as to financial gain, very little of that will go to the authentic citizens of the town; most of it will be expertly seized by the shrewd speculators who follow such carnival-like affairs.”
It is remarkable what affection and insight can foretell. And now The Acequia Madre House, a sturdy monument to beauty and study, could be the next victim of those shrewd speculators. For if The Acequia Madre House’s permit to remain a museum, maintain its fellowship programs and help fund its operations with aid from catered events is not approved, the likely outcome will be what the predators like to call development: perhaps as many as 22 condominiums, built of plywood and covered in stucco, to suffocate the last large plot on Acequia Madre and supply a trove of short-term rentals and empty vacation homes at the cost of yet another neighborhood.