I’m on board with the governor’s aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (“Green light,” July 4), but I wouldn’t wish an electric vehicle on anyone, even if it reduces New Mexico’s greenhouse gases. Mining and smelting the raw materials for electric vehicles, manufacturing their chemicals, tires and transistors — and transporting all of these and finished EVs — wreak havoc internationally on ecosystems and human rights. So does discarding gas-powered and electric vehicles. And there are other problems.

Extinguishing a gas-powered vehicle fire takes about 300 gallons of water. An EV can take 30,000 gallons, and firefighters must watch it 24 hours because the battery can reignite. Extinguishing EV fires leaches toxins into groundwater — and firefighters’ clothing. EV chargers can overheat nearby transformers, shortening their typical 30- to 40-year lifespan to three. To respect communities and ecosystems worldwide, could we explore rulings that will reduce vehicles’ damages from cradle to grave? For starters, review bit.ly/46RYaIa.

Katie Singer

