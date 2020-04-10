Some members of the Republican Party seem to be urging the elderly to sacrifice themselves in order to get the economy going.
This is what the right has come to. They’ve sold their souls to the almighty dollar, and that takes precedence over everything — the health of people and, ultimately, their lives. How ironic, and hypocritical, that the so-called pro-life party and the party of the Christian right is espousing this.
Some of us know there are other things that we value, such as health and compassion and the general good. As Jesus said: “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s, give to God what is God’s.”
Joseph Brennan
Santa Fe
Love triumphs
Whether Richard Singer (“Another contagion,” Letters to the Editor, April 8) was speaking of hatred of President Donald Trump or hatred by Trump, hatred is the virus that prevents us from seeing the humanity of one another. The basic values of all Americans bind us, especially this Holy Week when love triumphs over fear and death.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
Free range
Regarding poor social distancing and alleged damage at the petroglyphs/Camel Tracks range (“Land grant leader asks BLM to close trailhead parking, shooting range,” April 1):
The recent article alluding to poor social distancing because of increased parking and use at the petroglyphs, and noise and stray bullets from the nearby Camel Tracks shooting range, is a gerrymandered set of disparate issues callously tied, for effect, to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling for a parking ban is an attempt at strangling use of the area. This “old” issue of errant rounds from the range was brought up about two years ago. In fact, the range actually faces away from village. Fired rounds are backstopped. These claims lack merit, which is likely why the Bureau of Land Management isn’t shutting the range down.
The raising of the issue now is meant to strangle use of the area for the two groups that utilize it most: active outdoors folks and responsible gun owners. As for rampant range noise, add more patrols, post hours and give fines — done.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
A sharper focus
The current COVID-19 crisis, in addition to its health threat and economic cost, has sharply highlighted the weakness in our health care system as well as in our stark economic divide.
Having just appropriated over $2 trillion to backstop the economy, which I totally support, we continue to see $700 billion to $900 billion annual military spending budgets and are also viewing over the next decade upward of $1 trillion for a nuclear weapon modernization.
At the same time, a large percentage of our nation can truly be considered Third World as to infrastructure, health care and social well-being. Perhaps this crisis can change our focus from the military, industrial, congressional complex to one more focused on the well-being of our people.
Robert Josephs
member, Veterans for Peace
Santa Fe
Shut us down
To Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham: With the prediction of mass deaths in this country due to COVID-19, it’s time to close New Mexico’s borders.
This seems extremely harsh. However, the lives of New Mexicans are at stake. If one leaves the state, one should not be allowed to reenter. Consider closing all airport traffic in and out of the state. Those who are identified as critical services, as identified by you and your staff, should be allowed access in and out of the state. The National Guard can be utilized to enforce the border closure.
If you don’t agree, please explain to the public why. Your response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable; however, the wolf is at our door. Do you let it in?
F. Richard Sanchez
Santa Fe
Get counted now
More than 50 million households, representing more than one-third of the nation, already have responded to the 2020 census. The census happens once every 10 years, and your response affects allocation of congressional seats and federal funds to your community for things like schools, hospitals, roads and emergency services. Please respond to the census today.
It takes less than 10 minutes to fill out the form online at 2020census.gov, over the phone to the number on the form you received or on paper through mail.
Almost all households in New Mexico have received multiple invitations to respond by phone and by mail. If you have not received a paper questionnaire yet and have not responded, it will be delivered — that started April 8.
Your state and nation thank you for taking action on behalf of your community by responding to the 2020 census.
Wilbur L. Ross
secretary, Department of Commerce
Washington, D.C.
Cordon them off
Our governor has done a wonderful job of acting quickly to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In today’s newspaper, however, I read that she is dismayed to see images of hundreds of cars at big box stores and people standing crowded lines. (“State surpasses 300 COVID-19 cases,” April 1).
Now more limits at stores have been implemented. I suggest that she require stores like Walmart, Target, etc. that do sell groceries, considered essential, to cordon off the rest of their stores that contain nonessentials so that people who are just there to browse and shop would be discouraged from doing so.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
A little good news
In these uncertain days it would be a service to us all to have one good or uplifting story every day on the front page of our daily paper. The bad news is never far away, but you could help by giving us a smile to get us through the day. Please consider this action.
Carolyn Reichow
Santa Fe
Overreaction? Not so much
I feel for the authors of two recent letters to the editor, (“Overreaction” and “Stop panicking,” April 1) — both saying we are overreacting to the COVID-19 virus.
Their letters were published the very day after the dear leader abruptly changed course to the “virus may kill 240,000 Americans.” Pity the day-late authors of the letters. It can’t be easy when your cult leader is erratic. Hard to keep up.
John Cook
Santa Fe
The best
The late Charmay Allred was the quintessential, indefatigable, unquenchable, omnipresent, amazing Santa Fe volunteer. Extraordinary.
Saul Cohen
Santa Fe
Home delivery — now
Where is our press and critical analysis as our governor declares liquor stores as nonessential businesses with no notice. No other state has made such a determination, other than Pennsylvania, which exempted its own government stores with online sales.
Our small businesses need a home alcohol delivery exemption now, before closures and staff unemployment become permanent.
Tom Ciccateri
Albuquerque
Predictable
In response to “Another contagion” by Richard Singer (Letters to the Editor, April 8): Trump hatred is not a virus. It’s a predictable response to his performance and behavior.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
No rush to cancel
I was ever so annoyed to read a letter to the editor this morning from a Canadian opera fan (“Cancel now,” April 9) that chided the Santa Fe Opera to “do the right thing” and cancel the upcoming season.
I absolutely trust this fine organization to do the right thing and not jump to a decision out of social pressure. I pray the opera is able to salvage at least part of the season and will wait to make an informed decision.
Amy Spencer Summa
Santa Fe
No longer grand
In light of the New Mexico Republican Party’s opposition to mail-in voting, as well as the Wisconsin primary debacle, the president’s recent statements and other similar Republican efforts, the party should proudly proclaim itself not as the GOP, but as the VSP — Voter Suppression Party.
Michael Golden
Santa Fe
