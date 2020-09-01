There must be 100 (or 1,000) people in this country who would be great presidents. Where are they? What is wrong with our system? Is there any way to fix it?
Allen Brown
Santa Fe
Many thanks
My greatest thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for excellent treatment and keeping their patients safe. My orthopedic surgery had been delayed by the governor’s order in late March, but it was performed in June once elective surgeries were allowed again.
With the hospital’s attention to COVID-19 safe practices and infection control, I felt perfectly safe. I did physical therapy in Christus St Vincent’s sports medicine and therapy clinic knowing they had the same attention to safety. I certainly felt safer there than in a grocery aisle.
Thanks for the great work.
Philip Goldstone
Santa Fe
A spark away
Seventy-nine years ago, I was born in St. Vincent Hospital and lived on Penitentiary Road. Family picture albums from 1936-44 show nothing but a dog town looking east from where the house was. Maybe a couple of cedar trees and bare ground, with some gravel, a few wisps of grass and weeds. And no forest of piñon and cedars as there is now in most of the city suburbs south.
I lived in the city from 1976-78 and remember the fire south of Santa Fe in 1977. Now, the newest fire the city is facing is in scrub timber that surrounds the city. Time is just waiting for the spark to set off what should have never been an issue.
Carl Sanders
Russell, Kan.
Online for seniors, endorsed
I wish to endorse the “Online for seniors, please,” letter written by Carole Gardner and published Aug. 30. I am a senior and have lived in Santa Fe for only seven years. After moving here, I was surprised to learn that I had to renew my driver’s license every year. That seems unfair to my “seniority.” I understand that the policy might have intended to check on a downhill slide in health for the senior applying for a license, but that does not apply to every senior. Furthermore, I question how many accidents are caused by seniors. I, too, have called several times to make an appointment for the license, but the phone line never picks up. I have emailed the Motor Vehicle Division, to no avail. I suppose I am destined to line up for multiple hours for the application, despite any physical disability. Finally, I would really like to know why this rule has been put in place and what can be done about it. Help us, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham!
Jim Hancock
Santa Fe
It is tourists
Another letter writer noted The New Mexican wrote twice in three days that health officials attribute spikes in the virus to tourists, “yet the ZIP code with more than double the number of cases is 87507.” Five minutes on the internet reveals that 87507 has nearly twice the population of any other Santa Fe ZIP Code (“Investigate the causes,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 30).
The problem is tourists. Over the Fourth of July weekend, my wife and I walked the Plaza and found more than half the people not wearing masks unless they were in a store (where they were refused entry without a mask). When I politely asked a group of four Texans to put their masks on, they refused. My wife and I saw this so many times on the Plaza in early July, we eventually quit going, which hurts the store owners and street vendors. But we’re not going to sacrifice our health to accommodate tourists who won’t obey our state laws.
That same day, we also noted three Santa Fe police cars parked around the square, empty, with no actual police walking a beat anywhere. That empty-cop-car tactic works no better at getting strolling tourists from Texas to obey the governor’s virus orders than it does getting speeders to slow down on Cerrillos or St. Francis roads.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.