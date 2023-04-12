As a member of the Center for Contemporary Arts, I am devastated by the announcement that it has closed. Financial problems be what they may, it is difficult to understand how a treasured venue could close so abruptly without the community knowing about it. A friend and I sent out a letter of appeal for pledges, and within 48 hours, over $10,000 was pledged. Imagine what monies could have been raised in a week. A wide appeal to the community could have made up the deficit needed to keep it open. This closure will cause a black hole in our community.

Barbara Bloomberg

Santa Fe

