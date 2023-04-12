As a member of the Center for Contemporary Arts, I am devastated by the announcement that it has closed. Financial problems be what they may, it is difficult to understand how a treasured venue could close so abruptly without the community knowing about it. A friend and I sent out a letter of appeal for pledges, and within 48 hours, over $10,000 was pledged. Imagine what monies could have been raised in a week. A wide appeal to the community could have made up the deficit needed to keep it open. This closure will cause a black hole in our community.
Barbara Bloomberg
Santa Fe
Join the militia
How do we find a solution to the “gun” problem and keep within the bounds of our Second Amendment? Here’s one idea. Since the Second Amendment is based on the need for a “well-regulated militia,” then let all those possessing assault-type weapons be inducted into each state’s militia. Let them take safety courses, participate in training exercises, be called up for public emergencies and follow state laws regarding militias.
And for those who don’t want to be part of a well-regulated militia, let there be laws for prosecution under felony possession of firearms statutes. Their assault weapons can be confiscated. Defensive handguns and hunting rifles would be exempt. This is closer to what our founders had in mind than the unregulated proliferation of weapons.
Garrick Beck
Santa Fe
Road danger
Why can’t we stop the dangerous speeding and racing on our streets? I witnessed two cars traveling at high speeds weaving and running at least one red light on Cerrillos Road this Easter morning. It is fortunate headline news of injury and death didn’t result.
Dudley Hafner
Santa Fe
Reflect Santa Fe history
I come from a city, New Orleans, that has experienced the removal of a controversial statue displayed in a prominent public place. In this case, a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Lee Circle was recently renamed Harmony Circle, but nothing noteworthy or significant has replaced the statue.
Santa Fe has a great opportunity to replace the Soldiers’ Monument, or the obelisk, with a work of art reflective of its history and culture. A sculpture that is beautiful, bold, spectacular, making it a must-see highlight for Santa Fe visitors and residents. Certainly, the obelisk has a place in Santa Fe, just maybe one less prominent than the Plaza. It can be relocated and displayed with a description explaining its full history. This solution does not bury history; it simply does not give that history center stage.
Now let the design competition begin, and let’s move forward.
William Greiner
Santa Fe
Honesty matters
About Randall Balmer’s column (“Jim Jordan: Statesman or demagogue?” By the Way, April 2): I found his column enlightening. It appears Rep. Jim Jordan is all about investigating supposed suppression of fundamentalists’ points of view with the goal of electing Donald Trump president again. Jordan certainly lacks credibility as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He refused to investigate claims of sexual abuse of team members by the team physician.
Sadly, politics on the national level has had both parties willing to do anything to win the presidency. Is honesty and having a strong morale code of honor in our Congress and president critical? I strongly believe it is imperative.
Alicia Byers-Smith
Española
Pay to protect environment
Jerry Redfern’s recent piece for Capital & Main, titled “New Mexico Legislature Fails IPCC Test,” states that a record-shattering budget from oil and gas has fueled a spending spree in New Mexico on everything except the regulation of oil and gas. It looks like the only recourse to protect the environment here in New Mexico and beyond is to fund our brilliant legal environmental advocacy organizations willing to challenge the oil and gas industry.
And guess what? The state of New Mexico is sending a tax rebate check this summer to most of us, primarily funded by the state’s soaring oil and gas revenues. I challenge everyone receiving one of these oil and gas checks to send a portion of that check to a legal environmental organization, such as the Western Environmental Law Center. That way, your voice, as a person who believes our environment needs to be protected, can be heard.