What? Daniel J. Martinez is credibly accused of following a woman in his car, screaming at her, and running her car off the road on an interstate highway; in other words, assault and battery (“Woman says man with violent history ran her off road,” July 27). He has a concealed weapon in his vehicle and behaves “aggressively” toward the law officer who responded to the woman’s panicked 911 call. This man served time in prison for multiple other violent crimes including kidnapping and assault, and subsequently violated his parole conditions. Finally, he was previously accused of committing other even more serious crimes, including rape and murder, and he escaped being convicted on technicalities. And yet Sandoval County magistrate Delilah Montano-Baca released him on a $500 bond? Either the magistrate is incompetent or the New Mexico law governing bond-release conditions is woefully inadequate.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Trump’s acting out
No one is immune from this man’s childish hatred.
Stephen Farber
Santa Fe
Wording it
Please reconsider your policy of using the euphemism “undocumented immigrant” rather than the more accurate term, “illegal immigrant.” While the former is recommended by the Associated Press, many news organizations, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, ignore the AP and use the latter term. As Newsweek said, people who enter a country unlawfully cannot be undocumented because they in fact possess documentation, such as drivers’ licenses and school IDs.
In addition to being a euphemism, the term “undocumented immigrant” is an underhanded attempt to psychologically manipulate readers into feeling less hostile to those who enter the country unlawfully. Readers know the press is lying when it uses manipulative, dishonest language. Readers want you to use honest vocabulary, not phony talk.
Johanna Lee
Santa Fe
Take a lesson
President Donald Trump should take a lesson from the late Sen. John McCain, who, during the 2008 presidential campaign spoke out forcefully when a woman at a political event said she couldn’t trust then-presidential candidate Barack Obama because, according to her, Obama was an Arab. McCain was quick to stop her and correct her. That’s what Trump should have done when the crowd at his recent North Carolina campaign rally started chanting, “send her back.” But of course we all know that Trump would never take the high road — especially if it means taking a lesson from McCain.
Steve Sandoval
Santa Fe
Best to Esperanza
Congratulations to Esperanza Shelter For Battered Families Support Center for being chosen “Best Nonprofit” in the Santa Fe Reporter’s Best of Santa Fe 2019 issue. Esperanza provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence. Recently, I retired from Esperanza after completing 21 years there as a counselor. I commend the shelter.
John Moreau, RIMHC
Santa Fe