Siberia burning, the permafrost melting, Germany flooding, fires on the West Coast, drought in the Southwest, heat wave across the globe — these should be the front-page headlines every day. What is more important? Work together to a solution, or die trying.
Meredith Britt
Las Vegas, N.M.
If only
Does anybody remember former Sen. Al Gore, a Democrat from Tennessee, the climate activist, who actually had an election stolen from him on Dec. 12, 2000, by the Rehnquist Supreme Court? Had Cheney/Bush not become president, there would have been no 9/11, no Afghanistan and Iraq wars, no economic crash and five fewer clones on what is now the white supremacy court. Donald J. Trump probably still would be chasing very young women with the likes of Jeffery Epstein, Bill Clinton and Matt Gaetz.
Climate change would have been addressed starting 20 years ago, and no fascist party would have evolved to burn our Reichstag; these two items combined ended this poor, dying experiment in democracy on Jan. 6.
Dr. Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Stalled progress
If the director of the New Mexico Legislative Education Study Committee is indeed a bigot, that explains the consolidated Yazzie and Martinez lawsuits (“Tie vote saves administrator who disparaged Native people,” Ringside Seat, July 20). The plaintiffs are supported in court by the judge saying the state has violated the education clause, the equal protection clause and the due process clause of the New Mexico Constitution — i.e., the rights of at-risk students have been violated by the state, which failed to provide them with a uniform statewide system of free public schools sufficient for their education. Doh! When will this clown car crash? “Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible.” — Frank Zappa
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Get the big picture
Obviously, Milan Simonich wants Legislative Education Study Committee Director Rachel Gudgel to lose her job for things she has said in the presence of/to her subordinates. To make things worse, he suggests LESC Chairman Sen. Bill Soules is pulling a fast one by barring nonvoting committee members from the executive session his committee has convened. I see no problem with that. Gudgel is not an elected official, and no amount of taxpayer money paid to an attorney to investigate her equates to advisory members and the public getting to know his findings. If The New Mexican investigated Simonich for alleged wrongdoings, I doubt the paper would publicize the findings. If the bosses did, then Simonich would not be able to work for any reputable paper other than, let’s say, the Embudo Funnel Gazette. Allegations ruin a person’s career. Simonich should focus his concerns on the personnel rules and procedures that govern employees of the Legislative Education Study Committee.
Willie Brown
Santa Fe
Demand an environmental impact report
The Forest Service is still operating on old, tired assumptions. Contrary to the assumptions that form the basis of current forest and fire management policies, we found that the forests with the most logging burned most intensely, while the forests with the highest levels of protection from logging burned least intensely. In other words, the more trees removed from the forest through logging operations, the faster and hotter the fires tend to burn. My source? Read Smoke Screen: Debunking Wildfire Myths to Save Our Forests and Our Climate by Chad T. Hanson, a research ecologist and the director of the John Muir Project of the Earth Island Institute. Go to OnceAForest.org, which is asking the Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project be paused. We want an environmental impact statement completed before proceeding to cut/log and burn 67 square miles in Santa Fe National Forest.
Pat Walker
Santa Fe
