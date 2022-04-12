Finally, a reasonable voice on the Santa Fe Planning Commission. Zulema Hinojos-Fall, representing District 4, has stepped forward to support the neighborhoods, traditions and culture of Santa Fe ("Zia Station development gets final O.K.," April 9). Her comments at the Planning Commission meeting set her apart from the status quo commissioners unwilling to listen to the concerns of the neighborhoods. It’s refreshing to have a commissioner express a willingness to push for the preservation of Santa Fe neighborhoods over the greed of developers and out-of-state builders. Thank you, Commissioner Hinojos-Fall.
Alan Richardson
Santa Fe
Share the blame
Make no mistake: I do not approve of violence, nor do I agree with what actor Will Smith did at the Oscars. However, I'm tired of blame falling on only him. Comedian Chris Rock deserves some (if not at least half) of the blame. Making jokes about disease or disability is not OK. It wasn't acceptable for our former leader nor is it acceptable at the Oscars. People have said that if it didn't bother Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (she was seen laughing), it should have been OK with Smith. I had poliomyelitis at age 4 and have had to tolerate a lifetime of jokes like "a rubber crutch in a polio ward." I can't describe the number of times I've wanted to slap instead of smiling with the people who found this amusing. Rock should have his mouth washed out with soap (figuratively). Seems everyone thinks Rock is blameless. Far from it. So, I empathize. Ban me, too.
Susan Maslar
Santa Fe
Failing kids
It was shocking enough to see the test scores of Santa Fe school students — 51 percent proficient in reading and 18 percent proficient in math ("Santa Fe students struggling with math," April 9). But then to see the district decline to take part in extended learning? Yes, I know that teachers are tired, but did they get into the profession for a long summer break or to make certain their students are successful? And parents? They have no excuse. Inconvenience is hardly a reason to hurt their children’s abilities to perform going forward. Half of kids can’t read? More than 4 in 5 can’t do math? The lack of commitment from parents and teachers is astonishing. Perhaps this is part of the reason that New Mexico languishes at the bottom of national education statistics. Quite frankly, it’s sad that district officials even put this up for a vote. Or will 10 extra days rob them of their summer vacations, too?
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Guns do kill
Here's the headline — (“4-year-old held gun before boy was killed, report says,” April 9). The verdict is finally clear. Guns kill, not people. It is a tragic accident, but don’t you think it is time for stiffer gun control measures?
Jane Carson
Santa Fe
Share Karen's legacy
I noticed the obituary of Karen Webb in your publication ("Longtime S.F. waitress was sweet, saucy," April 10). Karen was all that was mentioned and more. The phrase of certain people "making our world a better place" truly applies to Karen. I met her while she was the hostess at the Plaza Café Southside. Her smile and hugs made people feel welcomed. Then there was her attention to people, which included assisting individuals with physical limitations to comfortable seating. This was always done with a smile and a hug. Our community has lost a great individual who practiced kindness from her heart. In her memory, I hope we, as a community, will continue her legacy with kindness and respect for each other. Karen, our hearts miss you.
Maria Olds
Santa Fe
Lone Star absence
I agree wholeheartedly with Foster Hurley's commentary ("Remembering Austin, and a Texas, of yore," My View, April 10). As a native Texan transplanted by choice to Santa Fe, I rarely miss my Lone Star roots. Family and friends, yes. But Texas ain't what it used to be. I arrived at The University of Texas a decade later than Foster and fell in love with Austin. I stayed as long as I could, leaving almost 18 years ago when my neighborhood, city and state became unlivable, the politics unbearable.
Margaret Wilson
Santa Fe
