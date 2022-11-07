Now that Election Day is upon us, I want to thank the Santa Fe New Mexican and in particular, Milan Simonich for great coverage of the issues and candidates and doing it in a remarkably nonpartisan way.
Douglas Potter
Santa Fe
But those photos!
Oh, editors! This paper has run innumerable stories, op-eds and editorials about how very important it is for everyone to vote — very commendable! But Sunday's above-the-fold pictures of two politicians shouting angrily would give anyone who is on the fence about participating pause. Someone who has not yet voted might conclude from that picture that the candidates are just two sides of the same angry, bloviating coin, and decide that voting is a waste of time and effort. The photos form an ironically funny layout that would have been humorous any time over the last several months — but not humorous at all just days before the election. Words have consequences, and so do pictures. If your goal was to contribute to low voter turnout, consider that goal met. Shame on the New Mexican for not thinking this one through a bit more.
Jenny Felmley
Santa Fe
Too angry
As our nation is deeply divided and struggles to find middle ground, the "Santa Fe New Mexican" publishes on the front page of the November 6, 2022 issue photographs of angry-looking gubernatorial candidates Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham. This only polarizes our country more. Please refrain from tabloid journalism and depict candidates with civility. The antagonistic campaign ads abuse the public enough.
Vick Thomas
Santa Fe
Have compassion
To all of those who are eager to have us on Daylight Saving Time all year long, I ask that before such a change is made, please consider all the schoolchildren and residents who use our bus system. Many of these folks lack the jackets, gloves and head coverings needed to stay warm while waiting for a bus on a good day. Don’t make things worse by having them stand outside when it’s even colder and darker.
Shirley Cruse
Santa Fe
Standard is better
No, no, no New Mexico — please don’t give up that lovely hour in the morning for the sake of tourism. If we have to make one time system permanent, make it standard time. It feels so much better, so much more natural, and scientists have now proved that it’s healthier for our systems. No one enjoys waking in the dark, even dogs and cats don’t choose to get up before the sun. Not everything is worth more profit.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Bring it on
I am one of 87 percent of Americans, within a margin of less than 1 percent, who is beyond weary of political ads. I appeal to the voice of a singular and omnipotent authority. Only the truly faithful have the facility to fully understand this. Bring the Rapture. Bring it now. No voting machines, fraud, fake news, dead voters. No TV experts, no polls, no social media. Only the clarity and pure light of an omnipotent will. A spectacular scouring of the illegitimate. Let the Rapture decide. Only then, can any imposition on the will of another be justified. Deliver us equally.
Andy McEncroe
Santa Fe
Your vote matters
We are new residents in Santa Fe and have lived in more than 10 states in the past 30 years. We love Santa Fe for its history, architecture, diversity, food scene, arts, and wonderful mix of cultures. However, there is another side of this city that needs to be addressed to make it even better. Within 60 days of our arrival we our garage area was burglarized in a safe quiet neighborhood, and we have been accosted numerous times verbally and physically by people who appear to be homeless. Never in our prior 10 states of residence from Michigan to Florida to New York to Massachusetts did we have this occur. All is not well run here — it could be much better. This is not normal. Who you elect can make a difference.
Brian O'Connor
Santa Fe