With the city’s current attempt to bring its animal services ordinance up to date, it was with great sadness I read your article (“Ban on chaining dogs is rejected by city panel,” Feb. 20). Panel members and city staff objected to practices commonly in place in many states and communities, including Santa Fe County, which in 2018 prohibited keeping animals tethered on chains or trolley systems, and since 1991 has given animal control officers the authority to “enter onto premises and inspect animals thereon.”
Animal-people conflicts now seem less common in the county, because it addressed both pet welfare and officers’ ability to enforce rules. Indeed, the Humane Society of the United States has shown that tethering dogs causes them to endure more physical ailments and be habitually more neurotic or vicious, something I’ve seen in my own neighborhood. Please, City Council members, improve quality of life for residents, their pets and visitors who come here by enacting stricter rules on March 11, when the ordinance comes up for a vote.
Brian Braa
Santa Fe
Voting in Feb.
Is there any reason for us not to have our primaries as early as, say, Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada? There are strong reasons why an early primary for New Mexico would be good for both the Democratic National Committee and the New Mexico Democratic Party. The main one is diversity — almost half of our state’s population is Latino, at 49 percent, the highest of any state. Also, we have a population of 9.5 percent Native Americans. The voting of these groups, especially Latino, is now crucial to future elections. There are some things we can do for our state that is the best for all of us. Having New Mexico’s Democratic primary voting in February is one of them.
Jim Cost
Santa Fe
Not too late
Hey, Mayor Alan Webber — how are you feeling about that Michael Bloomberg endorsement now (“Santa Fe mayor backs Bloomberg,” Feb. 20)? I think you have been a great mayor, but your endorsement of Bloomberg is bone-headed. How did you like seeing Elizabeth Warren, my candidate, eviscerate him at the Nevada debate? And he deserved every word of it. What a horrible choice you made! It’s not too late to change it.
Donald Stout
Santa Fe
Speak up on March 11
Our former dog, Lily, would want me to tell you how she was raised. Lily was an 80-pound dog whose mother was a pit bull. From her pulling ability and love of winter, her father was a cross between a Caterpillar tractor and a polar bear. She was an intelligent and happy dog who was raised on a 30-foot cable in our front yard. A scratch at the door meant she wanted out. She was never left alone out there, and one bark meant she was ready to come in and two barks said she was tangled up in the bushes and needed rescue, both of which always happened immediately. She didn’t think she was mistreated.
The HOA covenants don’t allow a proper dog fence, so if a dog is to enjoy going out, some sort of tether is needed. Any regulation should allow this sort of treatment (“Ban on chaining dogs is rejected by city panel,” Feb. 20). Lily liked it much better than a small, confined fenced area.
David Platts
Santa Fe
Election integrity critical
It’s time to raise our voices about safeguarding our elections! The House passed the SAFE Act in June that would require states to have backup paper ballots, and also passed the SHIELD Act to protect against foreign interference. I am gravely disturbed by the refusal of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to let these bills be heard in the Senate.
The time is now to speak out. Email your senators and demand that pressure be put on McConnell to bring these bills to the floor for a vote to safeguard our November election. Election integrity is critical.
Sandra Dransfield
Santa Fe
