Ten people, all younger than my 68 years, died this week in Boulder, Colo., because the U.S. Congress has failed in its duty to ban the manufacture, sale, and possession of assault weapons outside of military use.
How long will our elected leaders continue to fail us and put our very own mothers, fathers, and children in the line of fire like this? I am crying as I write these words.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Ten people dead in Colorado. Eight people dead in Atlanta. The list goes on and the year is only three months old. All of the victims were shot with rifles designed for soldiers, for war. No civilian needs such weapons. It is more than time to ban them. It is more than time to differentiate between legitimate gun use and the idea that the Second Amendment prevents the passage of any laws that affect gun use and gun users. If gun proponents are so attached to the Second Amendment, let’s limit gun use to those available when the Second Amendment was passed.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
This state epitomizes misplaced priorities. The New Mexico Legislature failed to pass a money management bill (House Bill 302 and Senate Bill 63) aiming to improve the financial literacy of students in public schools. Instead, the governor now wants to call for a special session to legalize cannabis for adult use. Now, we'll have stoned students taking out payday loans at exorbitant interest rates.
Lovick Thomas, M.D.
Santa Fe
Open door
Crisis on the Southern border? No, only an open door for future Democratic voters.
Ellen Miller
Santa Fe
Vaccine concern
I am 73 years old. I am anxiously awaiting my initial COVID-19 vaccine inoculation. Something is very wrong with the distribution in New Mexico. I have friends in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, North Carolina and South Carolina who are my age and weeks ago received their second dose. I am registered and continue to check my status to no avail. There needs to be an emphasis on this issue. Our government is failing us here with what appears to be little prioritization and concern for our health and our lives. They need to stop dragging their heels and start a genuine push. I am tired of living with concern and fear each day due to this stumbling and carefree administrative neglect.
John Pullin
Santa Fe
A war against women
We shouldn’t fool ourselves that the Republican/rightist opposition to abortion rights is only, or even primarily, about abortion. Its real purpose is the War on Women. Authoritarian males like to have women subordinated to them, and burdening them with unwanted children is a good way to keep them dependent -- and not voting. In 2020, 57 percent of women voted for Biden (only 45 percent of men did), which included over 90 percent of Black women. Non-wealthy women are the most likely to have unwanted children, if abortion is banned -- while wealthy women can always travel to a civilized state or country for their abortion. Make no mistake, the purpose of the War on Women is to keep them subordinate and out of politics and the polls.
Roger Carasso
Professor Emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Yeah, yeah
Vaccinated and it feels so good,
Vaccinated and it’s understood,
The COVID’s still there,
But we’re walking on air,
You know we’re so elated,
‘Cause we’re vaccinated, yeah, yeah ... .
Ralph Cooley
Santa Fe
