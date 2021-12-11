I am writing today to express my heartfelt gratitude to City Councilor and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe Chief Professional Officer Roman “Tiger” Abeyta for spearheading the new teen center at Santa Fe Place mall. This gratitude is also extended to all the other people who have helped and supported with this project and will operate the center. Our teens deserve safe and fun places to go to connect with their friends as they begin to gain their independence. Especially at this time, when our youth are faced with so much digital technology, which we are learning is not very good for them, appropriate places to go and things to do are so very welcome. The Club Teen Center is such a gift for our community.
Jennifer Villela
Santa Fe
Consider root causes
The legitimate complaints of business owners near the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place do not address the community issues that have made it so difficult for some people to find work and affordable housing, or the grave problems resulting from years of our ignorance of the long-term effects of addiction and mental illness. We all bear a responsibility for the causes that make our homeless shelters essential.
It’s estimated that after a person loses three paychecks, he or she will be evicted and have no resource but to try to survive on the streets. Surely we should bless and welcome the dedicated staff and volunteers who have staffed the shelter, meaning among many other good outcomes that we no longer find people frozen to death in doorways as has happened during previous cold winters. The Interfaith Community Shelter is saving lives; they may not be the lives we care about, but surely in this season, we might remember the homeless couple, refused a night at an inn, that found shelter in a stable. Working together with the shelter, disgruntled neighbors and with money from the city and many individuals, we can find a solution to the gathering on Harrison Road: a shelter there to shield those waiting for entry from the neighbors’ eyes? Earlier admission to the shelter? Or at least a little patience and a little compassion.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Clarify, please
President Joe Biden should do his best to stifle the macabre and misguided temptation to “spread” (like jam?) what he and many thoughtless others term “American values”; so much of the world — including Texas — already suffers from these abstract entities. His desire to “promote democracy” could be well-intentioned were he to know and clarify to himself and to others what this nebulous ideology might just possibly mean and imply. To the current virtual summit, he did not invite China, Hungary, Turkey or Russia; let us hope Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Burma, Israel, Morocco, Thailand, Texas and Georgia (the state, of course) were uninvited as well.
Dr. Jorge H. Aigla
Santa Fe
Excellent read
Milan Simonich’s column (“Tributes to three sailors 80 years after Pearl Harbor,” Ringside Seat, Dec. 6) is one of his best. Reminds me why I subscribe to The New Mexican. Reminds me, too, of my late friend Tommy Foy, a legislative leader from Silver City who had gone to war after Pearl Harbor and survived the Bataan Death March. For a riveting, eyewitness, first-person account by the people — civilian and military — who lived through Pearl Harbor, check out Facing the Mountain, a best-seller by Daniel James Brown. I thought I knew the story of Pearl Harbor before I read the book. Now I realize I had no idea of how it affected the people who actually had to live through it.
Jack Burton
Santa Fe
Cut more taxes
Now that New Mexico is awash with unexpected oil and gas revenue, it is time for New Mexico to stop taxing the Social Security and veterans benefits of retirees. Inflation is at a 40-year high, eating away at the thousands of New Mexicans who live on a fixed income. I hope the Legislature can carve out a few million in relief for these groups. New Mexico is only one of 13 states that taxes Social Security benefits. I will not hold my breath, as politicians rarely put a dollar back into taxpayers’ pockets — but it is time. I am not talking about the governor’s proposed reduction of the gross receipts tax (25 cents on $100) but a real tax break. Contact your state legislator.
Charles Lenoie
Santa Fe
Tone down the glory
I would like to start a campaign to get the news organizations to quit reporting on mass shootings. The only thing such reporting does is encourage copycat killing and provide free advertising for the gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association. After each such event, the sales of guns jump as people run out to buy their own personal copy of the gun used; I suppose it is their way of bonding with the killer. As a result, the merchants of death make ever more money. The more people who die in any such event, the more guns that are sold. I am tired of hearing how “American is not like this” — that is sheer nonsense. This is exactly who we are. Civilized countries do not have this problem.
If we’re not going to stop the killing, and we won’t, can’t we at least tone down the glory?
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Continue the coverage
Thank you for the multi-page business section in Tuesday’s paper. I wish this could happen more often. Even if all the business news is not local, there may be a local trickle-down effect, so these things are good to know. I also really liked the restaurant update section. Teya Vitu, keep up the good work. I appreciate your business coverage.
Janey Phillips
Santa Fe
Consent bill needed
I am 16. At a young age, I came to know what yes and no mean. I’ve witnessed and experienced many forms of sexual assault already. Experiencing sexual violence creates unhealthy coping mechanisms like alcohol or drug use, and even suicide. This impacts our entire future. If we educate youth about consent, it will prevent sexual violence and some of the unhealthy coping mechanisms used to survive it.
I and other New Mexico teens worked for two years to pass a bill requiring teaching consent in New Mexico schools. Last session, it won bipartisan support but died when a committee ran out of time to hear all the bills. We desperately need consent to be taught in our schools. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham can put the affirmative consent bill on her call for the 2022 session. Please contact her office now to ask her to ensure this bill is heard.
Farrah Baker
Santa Fe
Good job
After reading all the back and forth about the PNM-Avangrid merger, I decided to get some answers from the horse’s mouth. I polled several longtime friends in Maine, and their consensus is Avangrid has been an abysmal utility provider — much worse than the local utility company they purchased. Price-gouging, funneling profits to foreign investors and very poor customer service. We don’t need to add these problems to ratepayers in New Mexico. I agree wholeheartedly with the Public Regulation Commission assessment. It’s nice to see commissioners did their due diligence and rejected the proposed merger.
Larry Crosby
Santa Fe
