I agree with Attiana Virella-Fuentes, coordinator of the Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante program (“Educators want no part of private prisons,” My View, Dec. 1), that educators want no part in funding private prisons. We teachers pay more than 10 percent out of our paychecks toward our retirement fund. We are charged with the safety and well-being of our students.
SFPS has also taken a stance to protect our students’ privacy by not divulging information about their families, addresses or sources of income. We have witnessed the consequences of families torn apart and parents imprisoned. The idea that any part of our wages is funneled into for-profit prisons is anathema to our ethics and beliefs as educators. The New Mexico Educational Retirement Board should not invest our hard-earned retirement savings toward prisons and detention centers which exhibit cruelty and suffering to incarcerated humans.
Lynn Osborne
Santa Fe
Focus on city services
On a recent morning after a snowfall, I was slogging through the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex pathways with my dog. The approximately 6 inches of snow had turned to ice and slush. The city’s Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments may have been too busy celebrating Thanksgiving to get to work and perform their job functions.
The mayor and his cohorts need to be reminded that government services, like retail business, are on call throughout the calendar year. The mayor seems to be able to hire and retain a multitude of well-paid employees, but is not able to get employees to perform their jobs on a timely basis. Instead of trying on new hats (“Mayor tips his hat to classic style,” Nov. 18) and making proclamations at various celebrations, the mayor ought to begin thinking about basic city services for residents.
Ron Winecki
Santa Fe
Morning hiking
The morning sun streams through the forest, creating dappled patches of light on everything around me. A slight breeze moves through the trees, and their leaves dance to the rhythm of the wind. An unseen brook serenades me with its song, with its music disappearing and then announcing itself again. The snow-covered ground, and the greenery peeking out, light up with golden spots, as if awakening from a long night, and merge together like a quilt with an ever-changing pattern.
The trail, as it winds through this universe of myriad colors and tones, beckons me on with its promise of further charms. After a few miles, my morning hike is complete, and I leave for home with an inner glow gifted to me by the woods.
Jeffrey Less
Santa Fe
How the river flows
Over the years there have been many articles mentioning the San Juan-Chama Project, and again there was another one by Robert Nott in The New Mexican (“City water reuse proposal worries farmers relying on flow downstream,” Nov. 24). Every time the reporter has claimed that the water in the diversion comes from the San Juan River. I would like to set the facts straight.
There isn’t a drop of San Juan River water in the diversion. It originates in the San Juan Wilderness from the Rio Blanco where it is tunneled to the Navajo River and then eventually to the Chama and then to the Rio Grande. Both the Blanco and Navajo do drain into the San Juan.
Jeff Stampfer
Santa Fe
Dropped out
Messrs. Steve Bullock and Joe Sestak have dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race. Who?
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
