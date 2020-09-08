I want to applaud the teachers who are going above and beyond in teaching in a virtual world, but they cannot reach students who cannot get connected. In this day of a new era of classrooms that have become virtual. we are now faced with how to connect the student to the classroom when internet access is spotty or nonexistent. We have to think outside of the traditional way reaching the children. School buses have been connecting students to schools for decades, and now is the time to upgrade the school buses by outfitting them as Wi-Fi hot spots so all children can get to class. The school bus can park in areas in need of connectivity for classes and can be used for collecting student homework and projects. The school receptionist can be on board to accept the student work and hand out school lunches. The school nurse can even make rounds via the school bus to check on the health of students in need. The school district’s administration needs to step up and support the teachers and make it possible for all students to get to class, even if it is a virtual classroom.
Murphy Griffiths
Santa Fe
Shadow regime
President Donald Trump exemplifies the American shadow with its unfortunate implications.
COVID-19 might be viewed in terms of shadow-
based connections, namely racial targeting, economic disruption and a divisive presidency. This viral scourge has claimed 180,000 American lives, and I’ve wondered about those deceased who embraced Trump advocacy during their lives.
Ann Gross
Santa Fe
Write stuff
In Milan Simonich’s “Ringside Seat” (“They’re on a mission to save our mother tongue,” Aug. 28), the writer stunned this reader by not wasting his column inches. Instead, he cogently calls attention to the English language plague of hackneyed words such as “functionality” instead of function and clichés like “At the end of the day.” I’d like to add my own candidate for least likable phrase: “It is what it is.” Another candidate: using the conditional tense instead of the present tense because the speaker thinks it’s more polite, as in “I would recommend” instead of just saying “I recommend.”
Jay Herrera
Santa Fe
Legacy president?
Donnie Jr., Eric, Tiff, fuhgeddaboudit. After last month’s Republican National Convention, there is little doubt the heiress to the throne is none other than Princess Ivanka. After President Donald Trump’s next term, we can look forward to eight years of our first female president: the current first daughter. One way or another, he seems destined to get his “12 more years.”
Frank Bennett
Santa Fe
Mixing it up
I worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in the 2000s and watched the effects of institutional reorganizations multiple times. It seems that administrative offices (like Mayor Alan Webber’s) do not appreciate the extent of the disruption reorganizations cause. Inefficiencies can always be identified in any organization, but the inefficiencies resulting from major reorganizations are almost always worse.
At present, if I call a city office looking for information or assistance, I frequently (through ignorance) contact the wrong office first; very common. But the office I call is so familiar with the overall structure of city government, the employees frequently know the office or even the person I should be talking to. After a major reorganization, this institutional knowledge is lost. For years no one knows who is responsible for what. Reorganization is generally a bad idea and is a typical move by a new administrator trying to make a personal mark on his or her world.
As a new manager (long ago), I was also responsible for making this mistake. General advice: Don’t do it.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ann Gross-
You will not be surprised to learn:
President Trump acknowledged to journalist Bob Woodward that Trump knowingly played down the coronavirus earlier this year. “This is deadly stuff,” Mr. Trump said on Feb. 7 in an interview conducted with the president for Woodward’s upcoming book, “Rage.”
The Washington Post and CNN were given advance copies of the book and published details on today, Wednesday 9 September.
Donald Trump: 20,000 lies, 1000 American Covid Deaths per Day, 189,000+ American Covid Dead, an Economy in Ruins and Our Environment In Peril.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.