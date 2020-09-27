Every time I turn on the news, I see a map where New Mexico is a different color than our neighbors Arizona and Texas. That shows New Mexico has fewer new cases of COVID-19 than those states. This is because our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, started us early on policies that protected us from the pandemic. Arizona and Texas believed President Donald Trump’s lies that the coronavirus was nothing to worry about, that “it will just disappear.”
Now more than 200,000 people are dead, and probably 150,000 of them did not have to die. I deny myself doing things I love, like having friends for dinner, and I do things I don’t want to do, like wear a mask, because I want to protect myself and others from the coronavirus.
Soon, schools are to be reopened. Children will be exposed to other children only two days a week, but teachers will be exposed to many children four days a week. Teachers in a classroom are exposed to the virus in a way I would not agree to. They should not be forced to be in a classroom, indoors, with children who won’t want to wear masks, and who may not obey distancing rules, or with children who may be asymptomatic carriers.
I applaud the teachers who are saying they want to have no classroom contact. They are choosing life over death.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Helpful strangers
On Sept. 19, I drove from Los Alamos into Santa Fe specifically to go to Trader Joe’s and Wild Birds Unlimited. When I got out of Trader’s, I packed my groceries into the trunk of my car, leaving my wallet and keys on the trunk floor. I grabbed my wallet and put the lid of the trunk down and started to return my cart. Within seconds I realized that I had locked myself out of my car. I had never done this before and I have been driving for 58 years. I walked over to the “exit area” of Trader Joe’s and explained to the staff member standing there regulating the exit what I had done and he directed me to the service desk. The staff person at the desk immediately started to assist me, using the store’s phone to contact my insurance provider’s road service.
Within 30 minutes the service arrived, but while I was waiting one of Trader’s staff came out to me, handed me a bouquet of flowers and wished that my day would get better. I was so overcome by such a thoughtful gesture tears swelled up into my eyes. In this time of stress and uncertainty, with so many people concerned about their own lives, to have total strangers reach out and display such acts of kindness is something that deserves to be recognized.
Elizabeth (Betty) Jacob
Los Alamos
No second term
I aggressively support equal rights, protections, and opportunities under the law; regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Sadly the installation of an ultra-conservative replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has the potential to place some of those values at risk. But I also have at least a modicum of expectation that any qualified appointee to the Supreme Court will, at minimum, be moral, competent, qualified, thoughtful, stable, reasonable, rational and honest.
Our democracy will survive an ideologically imbalanced higher court filled with good people who see things differently. It will not, however, survive the reelection of a chaotic president who is immoral, incompetent, unqualified, clueless, unstable, unreasonable, irrational and dishonest. Sometimes the choice we have is between the lesser of two evils. In this case, give them their seat on the Supreme Court, if necessary, but do not vote for a second Trump term.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Two cures
The laws of nature are absolute.
The laws of man are negotiated.
Scientists reveal the boundaries of nature for the benefit of all mankind.
Politicians negotiate the boundaries of law for the benefit of the few.
Vaccines and voting are the cures that will prevent four more years of illness that America can not survive. Vaccinate and vote.
Paul Kalenian
Santa Fe
Burning comments
A recent article about possible prescribed burns, “Forest service considers prescribed burns,” Sept. 21, did not mention that the public has a two-week window to comment, ending Oct. 1. This dry, often windy fire season has never been the season to burn. As stated numerous times by people objecting to prescribed burns: Weather and climate rule forest fires, not fuel. We are in a terrible drought in the West, and the hot summer has not helped those conditions.
When adequate funds are allocated for true management, we citizens will have a chance to breathe in the forest during this best time of year. Please go to onceaforest.org and SantaFeForestCoalition.org and comment before Thursday.
Emmy Koponen
Santa Fe
