We all know that preventing the spread of the coronavirus requires healthy behaviors like washing our hands, wearing a mask, social distancing and self-isolating if we have been exposed to COVID-19. For the most part, New Mexicans are following this guidance.
The news reports say there are now two major sources of the spread of the virus. The first is large crowds at parties, family gatherings and political rallies. The governor already has implemented a maximum of five people at these events. Warnings haven’t worked. It’s time to enforce this restriction.
The other major source of the coronavirus is congregate facilities for long-term care, homeless shelters and corrections. Any future limitations should be tailored and targeted to these facilities.
Let’s not make the lives of the majority more difficult by issuing more severe restrictions without first focusing on the major causes of COVID-19’s spread.
Laura Riedel
Santa Fe
Look forward
There are enough other voices out there assigning blame for the destruction of the obelisk in the Plaza. It’s time to look forward. With all the wonderful museums we have here documenting the history of New Mexico and all the cultures that have made her great, we don’t need another monument. Kansas City, Mo., another landlocked city, has over 200 fountains, many of them rivaling Rome’s. How many do we have? In addition to the potential artistic beauty it would add, there’s something everyone loves about the sound of moving water.
Santa Fe probably has one of the highest concentrations of artists and sculptors in the country. I propose that a competition be commissioned to design a fountain for the Plaza. If city or state funding is not possible, I believe the citizens of our city would step up to fund it. I know I would.
Arthur H. Kaiser
Santa Fe
Why maskless?
This is to the gentleman talking on the phone while not wearing a mask at Whole Foods recently. As I entered the store, I noticed you standing outside. There was no line, and there was no employee checking masks upon entry.
Later, I saw you walking the aisles, still maskless, still on the phone. Perhaps you were picking up lunch. Maybe it was an important call. However, I find it hard to believe the call was so critical that you couldn’t wait until it was over to enter a grocery store.
As I read about the spike in COVID-19 cases, including at Whole Foods, I thought of you. I hope you weren’t contagious. I hope you didn’t infect anyone. I hope the next time you or I shop at an essential business it’s not closed because of someone’s impatience, carelessness or any other motive for not wearing a mask.
Gail Reitenbach
Santa Fe
So virtuous
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just redefined its definition of “close contact.” As it turns out, it is still impossible to get the coronavirus while walking down the street, riding a bike and visiting the dog park. They don’t explicitly mention guidelines for masking in one’s own vehicle, but by the myriad locals I see following these methods, perhaps I missed something. Many times these folks pull out of driveways with signs in their yard claiming they believe science is real. The virtue signaling hurts my eyes. Perhaps I should swap my mask for a pair of shades.
Molly Mix
Santa Fe
Represent us all
The Plaza needs a new monument. It needs to represent all of us. I suggest the words of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They are as follows: “The right of the citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.”
John D.F. Woodie
Santa Fe
Transparency helps
Hooray! COVID-19 business transparency at last. Bravo to the Governor’s Office for creating a workplace “watchlist.” The state Environment Department is publishing a list of businesses that have at least two rapid responses — a tool designed to inform consumers about where COVID-19 is present in their communities. There were 12 Santa Fe businesses on the watchlist Tuesday. I hope the newspaper also will be publishing this data.
Sheela Hewitt
Santa Fe
Wrong doctor
Just as one would not seek an ophthalmologist to diagnose and treat an ankle fracture, it would be no less logical to consult a radiologist to “treat” a global pandemic.
Kimberley Wiggins
Santa Fe
Wielding power
To vote is to wield your personal power to influence a course of action by leaders you trust. Power, if not directed by an informed and assertive electorate, will likely be taken from the apathetic and used to exploit the weak and fearful. To be silent is to be complicit in whatever form of government that power takes. Once secured, this power begets more power. Nations are both created and destroyed by such power.
I repeat: To vote is use your personal power to influence a course of action, and choose the leaders to carry out your intentions. To refuse to exercise one’s right to vote is to invite enslavement not only upon oneself but upon one’s fellows and one’s descendants … in effect, one’s country.
Now, please go and vote. If you haven’t been paying attention, consult with others who are informed. Use your hard-won right to vote to create a better government that supports your values.
Wendy Fabian
Albuquerque
A needed forum
Congratulations on your Sunday Opinion section of Oct. 18. You created the forum Santa Fe has been aching for, where the full diversity of voices could be heard and could hear one another on the subject of the obelisk, our shared history and our future together. Thank you for providing the kind of strong and fair leadership our community so badly needs.
Lucy Moore
Santa Fe
