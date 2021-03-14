We applaud the news about Santa Fe’s TreeSmart planting program (“Trees under siege,” March 7). It has multiple advantages for everyone in the city.
One way to assure success for the program would be to emulate New York City’s “Million Trees NYC” program (https://bit.ly/3rvahpp) and its Street Tree Map (https://on.nyc.gov/3bsdNeQ). This census of trees, with its highly detailed data about individual trees and their locations, is one of New York’s most-visited data sets. It seems people have a deeply personal relationship with and appreciation for specific trees in front of their homes or in their neighborhoods. That sense of concern translates into care of the trees and early alerts to New York’s urban forest caretakers if something is amiss.
Right from the start, Santa Fe should plan and implement such a well-mapped census by issuing a “birth certificate” for every tree as it is planted. Then recruit citizens into a tree stewardship program.
Tom Johnson
Santa Fe
Thanks, teachers and staff
Thank you to the teachers and staff of Santa Fe Public Schools who have worked so hard over the past year to give students the best opportunities for success. In particular, thanks to the teachers and staff of Nina Otero Community School and the KIVA Program (Keep Individual Visions Alive) who have done an outstanding job of helping children and young adults manage online school and grow in confidence and learning for the past year.
Special thanks to Ms. Jules, who helped third graders make the huge change from in-person to online school with humor and patience when quarantine went into place; Ms. Dominguez, who gives her fourth graders encouragement, confidence and exciting learning opportunities every day; and Ms. Hill and staff at KIVA, who have provided stability and encouragement in a new learning environment for students with special learning needs. I’m impressed daily with your dedication.
Linda McNall
Santa Fe
What about boys?
The extraordinary efforts of Santa Fe Public Schools were instrumental in raising the graduation rate in 2020, and this happened in spite of the obstacles the pandemic presented (“Joint effort lifted graduation rate,” March 6). However, one graduation trend did not change: Many more girls than boys graduated.
According to Public Education Department data, the difference for the Santa Fe Public Schools in 2020 was 8 percent of senior girls versus 20 percent of boys failed to cross the finish line. This greater than 10 percent gender difference is typical of the school district for the last six years. The differential also is significantly greater than the rate of those who don’t graduate for the state as a whole.
Two questions: Why is the school district graduating male students at such a low rate, and what can be done about it? These are questions that this newspaper, our schools and others in the community need to be asking. Our Helping Boys Thrive conference in November will address this issue for those who may be concerned.
Paul Golding
Santa Fe Boys Educational Foundation
Don’t go there
President Joe Biden should not denigrate Neanderthals.
Lowell Hioki
Santa Fe
No laughing matter
The New Mexico Legislature meets for only a short time each year, and with the pandemic, must address particularly daunting challenges in the areas of health, education, child poverty, the economy and the environment. But instead of legislating, how did Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, choose to use the Senate’s limited time one day? He and his sidekick Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, sang “Don’t Fence Me In” as a flippant protest against the chain-link fence protecting the state Capitol. Nobody likes the fence, but we want our legislators protected against the credible threats they have received.
New Mexicans deserve progress, not irresponsible jokes. In the next election, lawmakers who have disregarded the safety and well-being of their colleagues and constituents should hear a different song from their voters — “So Long, Farewell.”
Judith Gordon
Bernalillo
Less executive power
I believe nothing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, and I support stripping the governor of the power to impose public health orders.
Ray Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Rogue commission?
The city of Santa Fe Planning Commission recently has heard three proposals for residential development. In two of these proposals, residents of adjacent neighborhoods raised significant safety objections. The commission quickly dismissed these concerns and approved the projects. In the third, construction of apartments beside Santa Fe Place, the commission members themselves raised a safety objection and pushed back on the project, asking for a sidewalk.
The only consistency here is that the commission seems to have little regard for the concerns of citizens living near new construction projects. In the first case, that of Zia Station, the commission not only ignored serious safety concerns but overrode city code by removing the Zia Station property from the South-Central Highway Protection Corridor. The Planning Commission process is flawed and must be challenged as violating our city’s democratic processes.
Eric Wolf
Santa Fe
Disastrous medical mix-ups
My life has been forever changed by the conduct of a hospital corporation. My prostate biopsy tissue specimens were mixed up with another patient’s. I was told I had advanced, aggressive prostate cancer, which I did not. I had surgery to remove my prostate, but post-surgery tissue analysis revealed I did not have advanced or aggressive cancer and the tissue in the biopsy specimen container was not mine. The unnecessary loss of my prostate left me unable to do physical work or to enjoy my previous quality of life.
Through legal action, I am working to hold the hospital corporations accountable. I hope this never happens to anyone else, but, if it does, patients deserve protection. The New Mexico Senate is considering House Bill 75, a bill to ensure that when a patient proves a hospital corporation caused unnecessary and devastating injuries, patients are protected. I urge senators to vote for HB 75.
Robert “Bob” Lee
Santa Fe
A winter hike
Ice on trail sparkles — Snow sits like patchwork on slopes — Brown earth foretells spring.
Jeffrey Less
Santa Fe
