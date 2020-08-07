Most people who’ve spent time in Mexico are familiar with “la mordida.” Translated as “the bite,” it usually involves paying off a public official to avoid some attempted exercise of official authority. The most common example is paying off a traffic cop to avoid receiving a ticket.
La mordida is the type of transaction President Donald Trump understands and appreciates.
The issue this relates to is Microsoft’s negotiations to purchase the video-sharing app TikTok from its Chinese owner. The U.S. government prompted these negotiations because of concerns about continued Chinese ownership of TikTok. Some argued that the Chinese owner could be forced by the Chinese government to share data it collects on U.S. users of the app. Regardless of the merits of these arguments, everyone seemed to agree that a sale of TikTok to Microsoft would solve the problem.
Enter Trump. According to the Wall Street Journal, the president told Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella that he would only agree to the sale if the government receives “a lot of money.” He said, “Whatever the number is, it would come from the sale, which nobody else would be thinking about but me. But that’s the way I think. And I think it’s very fair.”
In other words, if a U.S. company wants to purchase another business, and the purchase requires government approval, that approval will be withheld unless the U.S. government gets its mordida.
That sounds like the free enterprise system to me.
Who could complain?
Jeff Bingaman
former U.S. senator
Santa Fe
Why no mask?
I worry about you maskless humans. Born without a prefrontal lobe? Or testosterone poisoning, estrogen excess?
Well, lady, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I’m missing a cerebral cortex. No amygdala either. I can’t do better.
And my mother always told me that my lack of a frontal cortex, means among its many tasks, I lack JUDGMENT!
Right, man. … empathy resides in part of your missing frontal lobe, the anterior insular cortex, in the supra marginal gyrus.
Risking manslaughter charges? Or maybe murder? Constitutional “rights” ahead of your life, my life, everyone you face, close-up, maskless.
So many untransplantable brain parts! What loss, oh clueless one, shriveling our world’s union, its compassion.
Janet Eigner
Santa Fe
Mystifying Mitch
Most of us try to keep our inconsistencies to ourselves. Not Mitch McConnell.
Back in 2016 when a vacancy on the Supreme Court appeared nine months before a presidential election, McConnell vowed it would be unconscionable for the sitting president to appoint a new justice so close to a national election. The voters, he said, must have the opportunity to elect the president who would make the appointment.
Now, when the ill health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been reported in the news and less than four months from a presidential election, he is proclaiming just the opposite, that any vacancy that might occur must be filled as soon as possible. How can even the most venal of politicians not shrink from such blatant and public hypocrisy?
Sam Sloan
Galisteo
Valuable contributions
I read in The New Mexican with sadness about the impending demise of the last presence of the Jesuits in New Mexico when they leave Immaculate Conception parish in Albuquerque next year (“Priest shortage forcing Jesuits to leave New Mexico,” Aug. 2). I have the greatest esteem and love for the Jesuits. I attended four Jesuit institutions — St. Louis University High School, Spring Hill College (the third-oldest Jesuit institution of higher education in the U.S.), St. Louis University (the second-oldest Jesuit institution of higher education in the U.S.) and Creighton University. Each one provided me with a marvelous learning experience in a real-world, and yet spiritual, environment. Thus it is that I lament the loss of the Jesuit presence in New Mexico because of diminishing vocations to this wonderful order of Catholic priests and brothers. My thoughts and prayers go with the departing Jesuits.
Thomas Knauer, Ph.D., J.D.
Santa Fe
War on the people
I guess Republicans and Trump supporters must be very proud of their president after he made war against their fellow citizens in Portland, Ore., by sending in agitators disguised as federal troops. Kind of like what Bashar Assad, Moammar Gadhafi, Josef Stalin, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and, yes, Adolf Hitler, did to their citizens (shall I name more dictators?). Don’t forget, some of these dictators actually destroyed their country and their supporters in the process of protecting and expanding their power. Look around your country. How are we doing these days under the power of President Donald Trump and his flunkies in the Republican Party? Read a history book lately? Just asking.
Lenny Tischler
Santa Fe
Swimming splash
Thank you, city of Santa Fe, for opening our only outdoor pool before summer’s end! The staff is welcoming and the pool spectacularly maintained. The premium price is worth the guarantee of swimming solo in a lane. Please consider erecting a shade structure at the entrance to ensure accurate thermometer readings as we enter the facility. Thanks to everyone involved!
Ellen Kemper
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.