With the city trying to encourage those without homes to use the shelters by not giving out sleeping bags or tents, there may not be enough sleeping bags for our neighbors who for whatever reason still try to survive outside in this winter’s cold. Winter is a winnowing time, back to basics. As Linda Churchill’s letter ("Slow to sacrifice," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 21) indicates, many of us have too much stuff. It’s curious that many boomer peers have grown children who don’t want their parents’ stuff and, just like the childless ones of us, are faced with what to do with all their stuff when their time is up. I bet I’m not the only one who has an extra sleeping bag just taking up space in storage.

St. Elizabeth’s Shelters and Supportive Housing, and probably other outfits trying to help those sleeping outside in this cold, will accept sleeping bags to give out to those who need them. It’s time to clear out our excess baggage and put it to good use. Also, we should pack the bags so that they don’t become wet & useless, e.g., in contractor’s bags.

Barbara Fix

