With the city trying to encourage those without homes to use the shelters by not giving out sleeping bags or tents, there may not be enough sleeping bags for our neighbors who for whatever reason still try to survive outside in this winter’s cold. Winter is a winnowing time, back to basics. As Linda Churchill’s letter ("Slow to sacrifice," Letters to the Editor, Nov. 21) indicates, many of us have too much stuff. It’s curious that many boomer peers have grown children who don’t want their parents’ stuff and, just like the childless ones of us, are faced with what to do with all their stuff when their time is up. I bet I’m not the only one who has an extra sleeping bag just taking up space in storage.
St. Elizabeth’s Shelters and Supportive Housing, and probably other outfits trying to help those sleeping outside in this cold, will accept sleeping bags to give out to those who need them. It’s time to clear out our excess baggage and put it to good use. Also, we should pack the bags so that they don’t become wet & useless, e.g., in contractor’s bags.
Barbara Fix
Santa Fe
Stop new Cold War
I read with great interest The New Mexican’s Christmas Eve editorial (“Getting rid of plutonium pits — so many questions,” Our View, Dec. 25). It is important for your readers to understand the plutonium pits stored at the Pantex Plant left over from the last Cold War are still useful for another 70 or so years. Los Alamos National Laboratory (an earthquake and forest fire-prone zone) is receiving approximately $9 billion to make many more plutonium pits for nuclear weapons of mass extinction.
This money is now fueling a new arms race and a new Cold War with Russia, China and North Korea etc. It also is lining the pockets of the largest nuclear bomb dealers and corporations. This money should instead be spent for schools, hospitals, climate remediation, plus feeding and housing the global poor. Please vote no to end nuclear weapons, and vote yes for politicians who support the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize winner, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Your life and your descendants lives depend on it.
Jean Stevens
director, Taos Environmental Film Festival
Ranchos de Taos
Shortages can be fatal
Why does it take so long for the Biden Administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to address medical emergencies? Why are we left, once again, at the mercy of pharmaceutical companies that care only for their bottom line and nothing for the suffering and death of American families. When we were being urged and even required to receive COVID-19 vaccines, it was difficult to find them. And the very agencies requiring them couldn’t get their act together to set up distribution points and mandate increased production.
And when shelves that should have been loaded with infant formula were empty for weeks as babies literally starved to death, why was little action taken initially to identify and correct supply problems? The same goes for children’s pain and fever medicines, despite predictions of unusually high cases of RSV. And unavailability of Tamiflu and other antivirals for COVID-19 and influenza treatment when winter surges of both were expected. While CNN was urgently telling Americans to get their flu shots right away, I was making phone calls trying to find one closer than 100 miles away. I am 80 years old and chronically ill. I live in fear of the next medical emergency that results in a shortage of pharmaceuticals to prevent or treat it in spite of its having been predicted by the very people who fail to do anything but helplessly wring their hands over it.
Adele E. Zimmermann
Embudo
No help for living
What an irony, the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade and then there is only pricey child care in this country. So, no abortion and once the child is born it's up to the parents to figure out how to be able to work and afford the care of their child or children. Many other countries deal with this issue in a sensible way but not the United States.
Helga Ancona
Santa Fe
Transparency necessary
If New Mexico state legislators want to use my tax money to pay themselves, their personal income tax returns should be public information.