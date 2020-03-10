I am dismayed that the city of Santa Fe — the City of Holy Faith — has, without community involvement, chosen to post signs at intersections to discourage the small handouts some of us give to the homeless (“City: ‘Say no to panhandling,’ ” March 4).
As people who work professionally with this population know, there is a small group of people who cannot or will not go to the shelters for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it is because some shelters can’t take dogs, often the only source of comfort for people bereft of everything else. Trying to cut off small donations is not going to force these people into the shelters; it simply means more hardship for them.
It is always worth remembering that everyone we see panhandling is someone’s father, son or brother. Is it appropriate for us, who have so much, to begrudge them a few dollars? I hope the city in conjunction with the shelters will decide to take down these shameful signs.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Huge step forward
City Councilor Signe Lindell is sponsoring an animal welfare bill that clarifies and strengthens Santa Fe’s ordinance on animal abuse, specifically keeping animals outside in extreme weather.
As a social worker, I have learned of animals being left outside on a winter night, literally being found frozen at the doorstep of their owners. The practice of leaving animals outside in life-threatening conditions has continued because Santa Fe’s existing ordinance governing the welfare of animals is ambiguously written and is, therefore, de facto unenforced.
Ask yourself: Would you want to buy a home neighboring one whose dog is left outside in extreme cold? In short, Lindell’s bill is about creating positive, healthy neighborhoods — and that is good for us all, two-footed and four-footed.
Jennifer Rabinowitz
Santa Fe
Stop blaming
I am so tired of listening to President Donald Trump rant and rave about Barack Obama and his presidency … blame it on Obama! If Trump’s toilet overflows; if there isn’t enough hot water; if the windows are jammed; if the helicopter is too noisy; if the Situation Room is too cold; there are so many ifs … blame it on Obama. It’s Trump’s mantra, and it exhausts me. Get out and vote, folks — or blame it on Obama.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
What Americans want
I am a 68-year-old native New Mexican who endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders. Why? Because Sanders has been an activist for human rights, animal rights and Mother Earth since the 1950s. Of all of the candidates, Sanders has remained constant.
Some may get tired of hearing Bernie’s mantras: health care for all; opposition to endless war; ending economic crisis in minority communities; the Green New Deal; college and housing for all; free child care and pre-K. I will never get tired of hearing these possibilities because I believe they are what the American people want and expect out of their government.
Bernie advocates for the less fortunate; our land, our water and air. Bernie is neither false nor devious. He has a natural simplicity and does not mislead.
Susana Villalobos
Santa Fe
Team-building, brilliant
I thought Thomas Friedman’s op-ed (“Dems need a team of rivals,” Feb. 26), in The New Mexican, about the Democratic nominee creating a Cabinet from the “team of rivals,” was an absolutely brilliant idea.
Ms. Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
