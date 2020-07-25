I urge Santa Fe Public Schools to consider using a very old strategy, namely holding classes outdoors, in reopening city schools. This tactic was used successfully in New York City during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. Students stayed warm in blankets through a New York winter. It should be noted that blankets are cheaper than laptops, and social distancing is much easier and safer outdoors than indoors, particularly when people wear masks. Since Santa Fe is warmer than New York City and everybody knows that not all public-school students here have access to efficient internet service at home, outdoor classrooms certainly deserve consideration as part of any strategy for reopening our schools.
Ruth H. Howes
volunteer math tutor
Santa Fe
Approve solar, PRC
We are students at Shiprock High School, and we have grown up breathing the air that the San Juan coal plant pollutes.
Last week we asked the Public Regulation Commission to approve a plan to replace that dirty coal power with 100 percent solar and battery storage. It is the No. 1 recommended plan by the PRC’s own hearing examiners. The 100-percent clean plan would invest $500 million in our school district, and it would replace all the school funding that would be lost when San Juan closes in 2022.
Some at the meeting talked about delaying or killing these renewable energy projects so a new coal plant could replace all the current coal power instead. The hearing examiners told them the renewable projects don’t block the carbon-capture coal plant from happening, so there’s no reason to delay the renewable projects.
Now is the time to move from fossil fuels to renewable energy to make sure the planet we grow up in is liveable. We need those solar projects to help fund our school. To the commissioners: Please approve the 100-percent solar and storage plan now for our school and for our future!
Lorrissa Cason and Akaisha Begay
students, Shiprock High School
Measuring up
With climate change, in part, responsible for recent changes to the timing and duration of our monsoon season, it’s critical to understand exactly how much rain we’re getting and where. In past years, approximately 40 percent of our annual precipitation came in the form of monsoons. Tracking that moisture is of paramount importance. That is where the CoCoRaHS Network (Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow) comes in. The purpose of this volunteer-based, nonprofit organization is to measure and report daily precipitation. The data is used by the National Weather Service and others to analyze storms and their behavior. The special rain gauges used are extremely accurate, graduated to one one-hundredth of an inch. As more people participate, the data and the picture that data paints become more detailed and informative. Plus, it’s fun! Interested parties should contact Zoe Isaacson, River Commission Staff Liaison, about online training scheduled for July 28, zrisaacson@santafenm.gov, 505-955-6853.
Susan Coulter
Santa Fe
Resign or serve
What happened to the police motto, “To Protect and Serve”? I’m terrified of President Donald Trump’s stormtroopers descending on Albuquerque and appalled by Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who invited them.
Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pushed his knee on George Floyd’s neck and kept it there with total impunity until Floyd died. That terrified everyone, regardless of race, because none of the police standing by did anything! Blatant slow-motion murder, in broad daylight, on a city street, with lots of witnesses! Chauvin and the other officers acting as if it were fine; zero consequences expected! That’s terrifying.
Any police officer who thinks they can terrify, gas, assault, kidnap or murder any citizen with total impunity needs to resign. Immediately. Including Trump’s stormtroopers and Gonzales.
Erika Jones
Santa Fe
Acing it
Donald Trump was quite pleased with himself for “acing” his cognitive test for early dementia. It was the first time in his life he passed a test he hadn’t paid someone else to take for him.
John Segell
Santa Fe
