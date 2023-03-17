It seems that the plutonium facilities at Los Alamos National Laboratory can get away with transgressions that would doom most enterprises. The federal government has announced ("LANL could get budget bump for pit production," March 15) it would increase the already bloated funding for the lab with no recognition of the numerous safety and environment issues that have remained unresolved over the years.

The budget calls for lab funding of $4.5 billion, up from this year’s $4 billion, with the White House requesting $1.76 billion for the lab’s plutonium modernization and daily operations, up from this year’s $1.55 billion. Safety problems include the underground nuclear plume in San Ildefonso Pueblo's groundwater, the problems with contaminated glove boxes, the leaks of hazardous materials and so on. Even more troubling, I've read very little criticism of the renewed arms race that places the world at risk. Only our watchdog groups have raised questions; Geoff Wilson, director of the Center for Defense Information in Washington writes, "When you already have the power to destroy the world, does destroying it two or three times over really gain you anything?"

What about the rest of us? Do we know? Do we care?