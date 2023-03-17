It seems that the plutonium facilities at Los Alamos National Laboratory can get away with transgressions that would doom most enterprises. The federal government has announced ("LANL could get budget bump for pit production," March 15) it would increase the already bloated funding for the lab with no recognition of the numerous safety and environment issues that have remained unresolved over the years.
The budget calls for lab funding of $4.5 billion, up from this year’s $4 billion, with the White House requesting $1.76 billion for the lab’s plutonium modernization and daily operations, up from this year’s $1.55 billion. Safety problems include the underground nuclear plume in San Ildefonso Pueblo's groundwater, the problems with contaminated glove boxes, the leaks of hazardous materials and so on. Even more troubling, I've read very little criticism of the renewed arms race that places the world at risk. Only our watchdog groups have raised questions; Geoff Wilson, director of the Center for Defense Information in Washington writes, "When you already have the power to destroy the world, does destroying it two or three times over really gain you anything?"
What about the rest of us? Do we know? Do we care?
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
End the war
We are staring directly at nuclear holocaust as never before. I think the current global situation surpasses even the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 when it comes to risk. Missile batteries with nuclear warhead-capable missiles are positioned within a few minutes’ flight time from Moscow; the Russians know this. Active war between Russian and Ukrainian forces (the latter acting as proxy for U.S. warhawk policy makers) grinds on, wearing both sides down. If either side — Russia, or Ukraine’s backers — feels at the brink of losing, they may opt to pull the plug on everything rather than ignominiously lose their sovereignty and security (Russia) or their dominance (U.S. and NATO countries).
Nuclear war is the outcome in that case, and we are close to it now. We must end the Ukraine-Russia war now. Negotiation is honorable and wise. We citizens have to demand that our leaders act in our interests. Please join the Peace In Ukraine rally at 2 p.m Saturday in Albuquerque, at the corner of San Mateo and Gibson boulevards. Bring your own signs or just come and be heard.
Gregory Corning
President of Veterans For Peace
Santa Fe chapter
Beyond a bike theft
It was not just another bicycle. It was the final gift from his dying mother, and it was stolen in the vicinity of Canyon Road, ripped from a locked storage shed, as the lock and wooden door were torn to shreds last week. Someone knew about the whereabouts of this electric bicycle and planned the theft. What they didn't know was the sorrow and grief this theft would cause the owner, who helps run Eye on the Mountain Art Gallery on Delgado Street.
Unable to attend to his dying mother in Vermont, a cancer victim, because of lack of money and travel complications, the bicycle was a symbol of her love and care for her son, a 12-year resident artist and musician in Santa Fe. This was a cruel blow to the son of a dying mother. Bring back this memorial. Get yourself another bicycle, one not loaded with grief and sadness — written by a friend of the bike owner who weeps with him.
Charlotte Houseman
Holland, Mich.
Try diversity in comics
I was disappointed to see the replacement for Dilbert in the comics pages. I have hoped for years that The New Mexican would continue to diversify its comics pages. Representation matters. Please look into the work of nonwhite comics to replace Dilbert.
Joanna Toews
Santa Fe
A burdensome bill
At a time when New Mexico’s hospitality industry is struggling to recover from the harsh economic impacts of the pandemic, lawmakers should be looking to support small businesses and their employees. Instead, House Bill 547 burdens hospitality businesses and consumers with higher taxes in the midst of ongoing economic hardships like supply chain issues, staff shortages and record-high inflation.
New Mexico businesses are already at a breaking point. A tax hike could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Additionally, this legislation could result in $12 million in lost sales. Now is the time to show support for the hospitality industry, which drives economic growth and tourism in the state – not further saddle them with increased taxes. Instead of HB 547, seek measures to accelerate the hospitality industry’s recovery.