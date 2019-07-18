I read your article (“Governor: Diversifying N.M. economy is paramount,” July 10), quoting the governor saying diversifying the economy is paramount. I couldn’t agree more. However, I was dismayed to see Pamela Coleman, the director of the State Personnel Office, so focused on the job vacancy rate. Anyone who has had the misfortune of interacting with a state agency (pick one, any one) knows how difficult it is to get satisfactory results.
The director might want to consider the vacancy rate as a opportunity to review her selection, evaluation, compensation, policies and procedures. Select and promote staffers who approach their areas of responsibility with a sense of urgency and conclusion. For staff who are willing but not competent, provide training to help them become competent. After that, find individuals who are incompetent in their current position and unwilling to improve, and fire them. Remember the Sam Walton rule — you get what you inspect, not what you expect.
G. Hardy Acree
Santa Fe
Thinning is horrifying
As a 37-year resident, I am horrified to hear what the U.S. Forest Service intends in the Hyde Park area and other areas so beloved to so many who live, hike and enjoy the natural untouched beauty of these areas (“Environmental groups appeal prescribed burns ruling,” July 9). An environmental impact study, which officials don’t intend to do, must be required. I’ve seen and photographed other thinning projects the Forest Service has done, and the land is devastated.
A major study just showed that the clearest path to reversing climate change is planting trees, not destroying millions of them, while also destroying our natural beauty. Please call or email the Forest Service with comments.
Lyra Barron
Santa Fe
Restoring democracy
The city of Santa Fe has passed a resolution calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing limits on campaign contributions and expenditures, effectively reversing Citizens United and helping to restore U.S. democracy.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and Counselors Chris Rivera, Carol Romero-Wirth and Renee Villarreal carried the resolution. In January, Santa Fe County passed a similar resolution, sponsored by County Commissioner Anna Hansen. Both resolutions were led by New Mexicans for Money Out of Politics and New Mexico American Promise Association.
In 2018, New Mexico passed House Joint Memorial 10, titled, “Pass Fix It America Constitutional Amendment.” Although amending the Constitution is a long and arduous process, the next amendment will be the 28th, indicating that 27 amendments have been achieved previously, including the First (free speech), Second (bearing arms), and 19th (women’s vote, 1920). Congress must act now to restore our democracy to We The People. To join local democracy reform efforts, email ishwarisollohub12@gmail.com.
Ishwari Sollohub
Santa Fe
Read the report card
Retake Our Democracy, advocates for the people of New Mexico, released an amazing Legislative Report Card recently. It’s a tell-all tale that names names, telling you why clear Democratic majorities in the House and Senate couldn’t deliver important bills on climate, health care expansion and other planks of the Democratic platform supported by public majorities in polling. Read it at www.retake our emocracy.org.
Karen Nelson
Santa Fe