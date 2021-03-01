Most days, I don’t dwell on what it was like living alone and having cancer treatments during the COVID-19 shutdown.
After reading the CARE resource guide, I am acutely aware of the support that was not available to me during March through June of last year. Due to layoffs, there were no adjunct services available — no acupuncture, no exercise or writing classes — no support groups or visits with the center liaison. No friends were allowed to accompany me during five-hour treatments and there were no in-home visits.
The Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center team became my family during those difficult months. I cannot thank them enough for the encouragement and care I received from the center’s front desk welcoming staff, appointment schedulers, treatment nurses and my oncology team.
I am happy to say I am now a cancer survivor.
Diane Carlson
Santa Fe
Front and center
Count me as one who finds Milan Simonich’s blend of investigative journalism and considered opinion one of the real strengths of The New Mexican, and right at home on the front page in the City Different.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
That didn’t take long
Regarding my letter (“What’s with the water?” Feb. 28), I now have been kindly informed that the New Mexico correction facility in fact irrigates, grows and harvests a variety of crops for both human and animal consumption. Who knew? Mystery solved.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Stop gun violence
We understand gun violence is a significant issue in the United States and want to help prevent any more violence done to innocent civilians. Some ideas we had to prevent further gun violence was to make background checks more strict and to have the recipient be required to take a mental health test. These stricter checks will hopefully lessen the amount of gun violence, but also keep guns out of the wrong hands like criminals and minors.
A second problem we are seeing more recently is ghost guns. Guns like these are almost untraceable because of the lack of a serial number. These weapons are often handcrafted, sold on the black market and smuggled across borders.
A deeper dive into this problem must be done to limit the number of untraceable weapons used.
Noah Belsky
Tijeras
Complete picture
Hurrah for Greg Mello’s carefully thought out and documented piece on the relationship between Los Alamos National Laboratory and the New Mexico economy (“LANL’s largesse is not trickling down,” My View, Feb. 22). On a different though related subject, I would point out that for all the Ph.D’s that are, or have been, employed by either of New Mexico’s two large weapons labs, there are few, if any, Nobel Prizes that have been awarded to scientists for work actually done at those places.
John McClure
Santa Fe
It’s working
I signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine at nmhealth.org as soon as I learned about the possibility. I was in Group 1B. Last month, I received a message scheduling an appointment for my first shot for Feb. 24 at Santa Fe High School.
The shots were given in the auditorium by a very competent, friendly group of people. The entire process was painless and took only a few minutes. I am now looking forward to the booster in a couple of weeks.
Several people have written about their concerns about getting inoculated in a timely manner. In my experience, the system is working as it should. Just hang in there, and continue wearing masks.
Bob Wenzel
Santa Fe
Still a danger
Former President Donald Trump admires dictators and he would like to be one. He has been hellbent to destroy our democracy since before the election. And he has not given up.
Of course, there are many who support this dangerous man — either out of ignorance or out of misguided self-interest. Let’s hope for the best.
John Zinn
Santa Fe
Good for Atalaya
In response to the letter (“Critical omission,” Feb. 28) by Terri Blackman, I would like to point out that almost the same number of teachers at Atalaya Elementary School returned to hybrid teaching last October. That was before any vaccines were available to anyone.
Perhaps rather than pointing fingers, Blackman should include this interesting piece of information. The leadership and staff at Atalaya have done an outstanding job during this crisis during online and hybrid school. They should be applauded.
Katya Theobald
Santa Fe
