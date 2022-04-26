The Supreme Court recently ruled it is legal for the federal government to deny Supplemental Security Income benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, available to the poor in the rest of the United States. In Thursday's ruling in U.S. v. Vaello Madero, justices pontificated this is OK because it's a fair trade-off for not demanding income tax on the island. Sound reasonable?
The problem, of course, is that the eligibility for SSI is poverty — very low, or no, income. These people have no income to be taxed. It is the rich who enjoy the lack of income tax. So “Puerto Rico” is treated reasonably, as a whole. But within Puerto Rico, the poor get whacked so the rich can pay no tax. It was always thus. Anatole France wrote more than a century ago: “The law, in its magnificent equality, prohibits the rich as well as the poor from begging in the streets, stealing bread, and sleeping under bridges.”
Of note, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, whose parents came from Puerto Rico, filed the only dissent.
Jim Burke
Santa Fe
'¡Gracias!'
On behalf of the Sociedad Folklorica, I would like to thank all those who participated at our Baile de Cascarones on Saturday night. We had a few volunteers including Ralph Nava as bastonero. Our sponsors were Pepsi and Coca Cola; publicity was provided by radio stations KSWV, KSFR and KANW, Pasatiempo magazine, the Senior Scene, the New Mexico School for the Deaf marquee and property owners who granted permission for our signs. Music was provided by The Reflections, experts in the traditional music we are trying to preserve for future generations.
At this dance we teach traditional dances to adults and children. We were honored have Christina Perea, La Reina de La Fiesta, and Doug Nava, Don Diego de Vargas, in attendance along with Victor Vigil, president of the Fiesta Council and five members of the council. The cascarones we sell for breaking are always a big hit especially with the children. The fancier cascarones are treasured by adults. Thanks to Melissa Glick as our co-navigator, with Ruth Ortega, through the new rules and restrictions at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
Dolores "Dolly" Vigil
president, La Sociedad Folklorica
Pecos
Envy and excess
As a 50-year resident and small-business owner, I have seen a lot of changes in Santa Fe. But I was deeply sadden to read a real estate ad with the headline "This house will inspire envy in your friends" After describing this $3,900,000 home the last line did me in. "Your first party should be catered because you'll be so keen to show off your new home."
Is this what Santa Fe has become?
Bill Wirtel
Santa Fe