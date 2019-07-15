A recent Our View in The New Mexican quoted from an article in the Atlantic, in which Nick Hanauer maintained that the fact students were not receiving high scores on standardized tests should not be blamed on the schools, but was caused by the effects of poverty, i.e. students coming from backgrounds of poverty did not have a chance (“Finding a different path to better schools,” Our View, July 1). This is particularly significant, because he is a billionaire who has long supported remedies such as charter schools. He now says he and other billionaires were simply wrong, and their efforts should be directed at the wealth gap, so that students do not enter school with the handicaps created by poverty.
That is certainly true and a necessary long-term objective. However, we can and must right now help those students from poor backgrounds overcome those obstacles and succeed. Many groups are doing that. The one with which we are most familiar is Communities in Schools of New Mexico, which has a long and proven record of success. We urge people to support this effort.
Bill and Georgia Carson
founders
Communities in Schools of New Mexico
Santa Fe
Pedophilia, not prostitution
The Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal is just one more reminder that sexism and patriarchy pervade every aspect of our society. How can underage girls be considered prostitutes? If you’re not of the age of consent, it’s pedophilia, trafficking and rape.
Why have so many powerful men felt comfortable associating with (and covering up for) a perv like Epstein? Why is sex with underage girls considered a perk of wealth and power? Girls are not a commodity.
Sometimes it seems our whole society is hell-bent on dumbing down girls and rewarding them only for prettiness, because their true intelligence and power would be too scary for fragile male egos to contend with. These corrupt and brutal old men have got to go.
Sasha Pyle
Santa Fe
Meth is bad, too
The opiate epidemic has been worsening. What is less known by the general public is the problem with methamphetamines has been growing over the last several years as well.
In the most recent data from the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, it was found an estimated 964,000 people age 12 or older had a methamphetamine use disorder. In these times, it is important that families are aware of both the signs of methamphetamine use and abuse.
For more information on signs of methamphetamine abuse, visit our website at narcononnewliferetreat.org/drug-abuse-information/signs-of-methamphetamine-abuse.html
Luke Nichols
Denham Springs, La.
Diversify electricity
In Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent news conference, she urged us to diversify the local economy. There is one modest but easy concession she could make for that. Our utility monopoly, Public Service Company of New Mexico, which professes to love renewable energy, should have to purchase homemade solar electricity at a meaningful price — perhaps 75 percent of what they charge to supply it — thereby diversifying our electric supply organically. Lujan Grisham is happy to raise taxes in a fee-inflationary environment and a so-so economy, but somehow it seems a big industry player — arguably, with a history of abusing the public trust — remains protected.
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
Restoring our river
I’d like to raise awareness for the work being done by the Friends of the Santa Fe River. By restoring the river to a more natural state, Michael Smith and other volunteers have worked tirelessly to make this city treasure more beautiful and useful for residents and guests alike. By picking up clutter and debris and removing invasive species so that native plants can flourish, Michael and the volunteers are doing an outstanding public service. I walk along the Santa Fe River every day. More and more people are enjoying this great space thanks in large part to the work of this group. There is still much work to do. The work is authorized and approved by the city. It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded by private donations. There is a website: friendsofthesantaferiver.org.
Fred Lutgens
Santa Fe