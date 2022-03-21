I’m surely not the only one who has noticed, and been alarmed by, the increasingly war-mongering stance of the U.S. media. It began here several weeks ago with a cartoon image of the Russian Bear, jaw gaping, a mouse labeled “Ukraine” trembling inside. That bear image has been circulated and re-circulated, with a few reprieves, since the Cold War. The attitude it represents is also familiar, easy to grab onto and seldom questioned because of our overriding valuation of what we call, without examination, patriotism.
As we denounce what is happening in Ukraine, as surely we must, it is worth wondering why we didn’t know enough or care enough about equally brutal onslaughts in Yemen and Syria. Every day we see shots of dead Ukranians; is this possibly because by and large they are European, white, and Christian? Not so in Yemen or Syria. Demonizing Putin, which we are exposed to daily, does nothing to forward the possibility of a cease fire — if this is really what we want. We must consider that the enormous buildup of nuclear arms at Los Alamos, supported without question by billions of dollars, must have a justification to slide so easily through Congress. A demon enemy is the best excuse for what must be the biggest slice of pork in history. And, as someone once observed, no weapon ever created has gone unused.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Too soon to end virus data
The State of New Mexico has for some odd reason decided to discontinue daily COVID-19 case reporting and deaths by county. This seems like a premature and irresponsible response to what is still an ongoing public health crisis (especially with BA.2 on the horizon). We have all been following the county case reports to help guide our behaviors during the last two years, and to now have no way of knowing what the situation is like in Santa Fe County seems like a reckless and dangerous move on the part of the state.
We’d all like COVID-19 to be over, but just ignoring case numbers where one resides is not a responsible way to do this. Are we to collectively stick our heads in the sand and hope for the best? Was this such an onerous task the state simply found it too tiresome and time-consuming? Is the state afraid that accurate reporting will have a negative impact on this summer’s tourism industry? Residents of New Mexico deserve to know the COVID-19 situation where we live and not just general state numbers, as they are less than helpful.
Willson Williams
Santa Fe
Keep reporting numbers
I second the opinion of Steve Shaw regarding reporting county and local COVID-19 cases (“Improve reporting of COVID cases,” Letters to the Editor, March 19). Although we are active elderly, my husband is a cancer patient. We depend upon the published numbers to gauge when and where we can go grocery shopping, whether to wear masks, when and where we may eat inside a restaurant and when we should just stay at home. I can do the math and follow trends, and I would like to continue doing that for our safety. I especially like the county ZIP code information. Please reconsider your decision. It’s a very important 4 inches.
Ann Woodward
Santa Fe
Let independents primary
It is my view that independents should be able to vote in the primaries in New Mexico. They can already do that in Colorado. In that state, an independent voter can choose whether they want to vote in the Democrat primary or the Republican primary. They can only vote in one but they have the option to vote in either. I think that New Mexico should do this, too. The governor of New Mexico should make it legal to independents to vote in the primaries. Also, independent candidates should be allowed in the debates because having more than two candidates debating would be more interesting. Currently, only Democrats and Republicans with at least fifteen percent of the vote can be in the debates.
Christopher Thompson
Santa Fe
