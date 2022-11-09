Supporting Ukraine means supporting democracy. In October 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain negotiated with Hitler, conceding his invasion of western Czechoslovakia, with Hitler agreeing he would stop there. Chamberlain returned to Britain celebrating “peace in our time.” About six months later, Hitler invaded the rest of Czechoslovakia, then proceeded to invade Poland. Shortly after, Hitler took over most of Europe and was bombing England.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin already invaded Chechnya with no real opposition from the rest of the world. He will not stop with negotiated promises. After Ukraine, there will be Moldova. His next goal will be the Balkan states, maybe Poland. Do the writers calling for negotiation think he will stop? Or will he pull out the nuclear threat yet again? NATO is far stronger than 1930-40s Europe, but not stopping Putin now gives him greater determination and encourages his allies to support him more openly.

Nancy Silver

