Supporting Ukraine means supporting democracy. In October 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain negotiated with Hitler, conceding his invasion of western Czechoslovakia, with Hitler agreeing he would stop there. Chamberlain returned to Britain celebrating “peace in our time.” About six months later, Hitler invaded the rest of Czechoslovakia, then proceeded to invade Poland. Shortly after, Hitler took over most of Europe and was bombing England.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin already invaded Chechnya with no real opposition from the rest of the world. He will not stop with negotiated promises. After Ukraine, there will be Moldova. His next goal will be the Balkan states, maybe Poland. Do the writers calling for negotiation think he will stop? Or will he pull out the nuclear threat yet again? NATO is far stronger than 1930-40s Europe, but not stopping Putin now gives him greater determination and encourages his allies to support him more openly.
Nancy Silver
Santa Fe
How old?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed in a recent ad he was created by God on the eighth day of creation. According to Wikipedia, the “most accepted and popular date of creation among Young Earth creationists is 4004 B.C.” That would make DeSantis 6,026 years old, give or take. It seems to me that is a little beyond the age at which he should turn in his driver’s license. Does the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles know his age? At that age, he is a danger to himself and others.
John Wylie
Eldorado
Running on empty
I believe I understand why Mark Ronchetti’s ad campaign was almost totally negative. What choice did he have? He had zero experience in managing or leading at any level, no experience in government at any level and no experience or accomplishments in any governing policy whatsoever. He is certainly not a politician, but he wanted to be a politician. Mark, get some experience on your local school board, county commission or anywhere you could learn about local government. That would demonstrate your commitment to this field of service.
Alan Shapiro
Santa Fe
Thanks, veterans
This Veterans Day, let us share our gratitude and appreciation for our veterans and their families for their unimaginable sacrifice and service to our nation. Today — and every day — let us honor those heroes not just with our words but with our actions.