I was overjoyed to read that the first Jewish temple in New Mexico may go back to our Jewish brothers and sisters ("Jews hope to buy historic temple," Sept. 5). As the last full-time Roman Catholic chaplain at Highlands University, from 1975-78, I had the distinct pleasure of celebrating the Mass in that temple. Knowing that it was a synagogue years ago made my Jewish heart leap for joy. Dear G-d, let it be so! Thank you.

Rev. Franklin David Pretto

Santa Fe

