I was overjoyed to read that the first Jewish temple in New Mexico may go back to our Jewish brothers and sisters ("Jews hope to buy historic temple," Sept. 5). As the last full-time Roman Catholic chaplain at Highlands University, from 1975-78, I had the distinct pleasure of celebrating the Mass in that temple. Knowing that it was a synagogue years ago made my Jewish heart leap for joy. Dear G-d, let it be so! Thank you.
Rev. Franklin David Pretto
Santa Fe
Hardly logical
Kim Shanahan appeals to logic to justify his support of the Old Pecos Trail development ("Following logic in debate over Old Pecos Trail Development," Building Santa Fe, Sept. 4).
The earliest analysis of logic was that of syllogisms, so let's look at his: The rights and wishes of property owners and wishes of developers should override the rights and wishes of the citizens of the community (stated explicitly at the end). The property owners and developers wish the development to be approved. Therefore the development should be approved. A syllogism is valid if the conclusion follows from the premises. His syllogism is valid; the conclusion follows. But a conclusion is true if and only if both premises are also true. The second premise is true (assuming he is correct in this). But the first is not accepted as true by many of us. He asserts the first premise without any giving any reasons why it should be accepted as true.
Without such reasons, his logic fails. There is no reason to accept the first premise. It does not follow that the development should be approved.
Bill Mathews
Santa Fe
Bravo!
I have to say, the Aspen Ballet performance Saturday was one of the most incredible shows I have ever seen anywhere. Dancing with the “paper men” was unbelievable as well as all the other acts. The show was totally great and the crowd at the Lensic Performing Arts Center was roaring! Please, Lensic, have the Aspen Ballet come back again — and again!
Rick Tyner
Santa Fe
Follow zoning code
Since when is the government of the United States of America not “of the people, by the people, and for the people?" I take exception to the opinion expressed by Kim Shanahan in his column ("Following logic in debate over Old Pecos Trail Development," Building Santa Fe, Sept. 4). In it, Mr. Shanahan stated planning commissioners are not supposed to be swayed by public opinion. Suppose planning commissioners should be deaf to public opinion and only follow the facts. In that case, they should also follow established law and not change it because a profit-minded developer asked them to do so. They should allow the land in dispute to remain zoned R1 and not change the zoning to R3.
Cleveland Gardner
Santa Fe
Tutoring works
According to an article in today's Wall Street Journal, Texas was one of the few states to see increases in student performance after the coronavirus pandemic. The reason? The Texas Legislature made available 30 hours of private tutoring for each subject in which a student failed to meet grade level. What would it cost to do this in Santa Fe Public Schools? Perhaps $6 million (two subjects, 30 hours apiece, 5,000 students)? That's just 5 percent of our school budget. Let's do it!
Pat Nagrenol
member, Coalition for Public Education
Santa Fe
Missing mail service
Why is it that there are frequently days when no mail is picked up or delivered on my street? And what can be done to improve the postal service?
Nancy Tumposky
Santa Fe
