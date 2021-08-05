I am flabbergasted by the article (“GOP: Cut off benefits to save chile crop,” Aug. 4). Really, GOP? Shortsighted again. Cutting off benefits hurts families and communities and does not solve the labor shortage. We have lost thousands from the labor market because of COVID-19 deaths and incapacities.
Not only are workers themselves affected, but the infrastructure that supports communities and families is broken by the loss of real people to do the work necessary to support them. (Historical parallel: Black Plague in Europe changed the system of serfdom.) Instead, take positive action to address the problem. I like our governor’s plan to support chile farmers by supplementing wages for their chile harvest. It’s good for people and good for New Mexico.
Victoria Beardsley
Santa Fe
Smile a day
Congratulations to Ricardo Caté, who makes me smile and sometimes laugh out loud every morning (“ ‘New Mexican’ cartoonist among recipients of arts award,” Aug. 4). Also, Dave Grusin won an Academy Award for my favorite movie score, The Milagro Beanfield War.
Nancy Spring
Santa Fe
Reflecting the dark side
Thanks for publishing Marshall Allen’s and Ray Moya’s letters (“A permanent stain” and “Stooping too low,” Aug 2). Allen harshly and justly condemns the Republican Party, and Moya laments Republicans who justify the political violence of Jan. 6.
We all have a dark side — if we act it out, we betray our families and communities. For any society, political and moral leadership is needed, to encourage the better angels of our nature. Republican politicians provide the opposite, taking as their leader the person of Donald Trump, among the most malignant of personalities ever in U.S. history to hold public office. He and those bowing to him have made it clear that treason is acceptable if it gives them power.
They are backed by the “greed is good” schools of Wall Street, of corporate leadership, and the right-wing billionaires who fund their subversion. Their legacy, if any, will be fascism.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Speak the truth
Fourteen U.S. states have now outlawed teaching the truth of racial violence and discrimination in our country, promoting a lie of omission.
There is another lie we’ve promoted: that nuclear weapons ended World War II. Two telegrams offering surrender had already been received by August 1945. Gens. Eisenhower, Arnold and even the hawkish Lemay, as well as Adms. Leahy, Nimitz and Halsey all opined that the Japanese were defeated and that the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not necessary. Approximately 300,000 Japanese citizens — mostly women, children and old people — were gruesomely killed immediately, and thousands more suffered radiation sickness.
It was not military necessity but the political intention to promote U.S. dominance that ruled the decision to use the bombs. We need to stop telling ourselves this lie of commission and together tackle the existential threats of nuclear war, pandemic and climate crisis.
Mary Burton Riseley
Santa Fe
Vaccinated-in-chief
The American media missed a great opportunity to head off the current Pandemic of the Unvaccinated. When then-President Donald Trump was vaccinated in January, it should have made national headlines. That would have encouraged many of his followers to have gotten vaccinated, and much of the current COVID-19 situation would have been avoided.
Stephen Silver
Santa Fe
No voter suppression
Take your voter suppression ideas back to Montana (“Questa rancher seeks Republican nomination for secretary of state,” Aug. 3). Many of us have been here for generations, and our right to vote is sacred! My 94-year-old mother-in-law seldom leaves the house. She is sharp and keeps up with current events and is eager to vote in all elections. Being able to vote in the 2020 election by mail was wonderful for her and my 88-year-old mother. The pandemic made it necessary.
I don’t care how many tattoos Tracy Tatro Trujillo has or what color her hair is. My nieces have beautiful tattoos, and a lot of us color our hair. I won’t support anyone, Republican or Democrat, who wants to make it harder for New Mexicans to vote.
Elizabeth Schutz Chavez
Santa Fe
