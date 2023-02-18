The New Mexican ran The Associated Press story (“Super Bowl provided feel-good vibes for all,” Feb. 14). The writer waxed eloquent about a player’s in-person appearance after a near-fatal game incident, a mother who had two sons playing in the game and an impressive halftime act. In a triumph for sportsmanship, a defensive back admitted to committing a penalty. The hallowed position of quarterback was filled in both teams by African Americans.

But the fact that it took 57 years for both teams to start a Black quarterback isn’t so great, if you think about it. And where are the “feel-good vibes for all” behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ flat refusal to stop demeaning Native people?

Dave Wheelock, dual citizen