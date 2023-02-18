The New Mexican ran The Associated Press story (“Super Bowl provided feel-good vibes for all,” Feb. 14). The writer waxed eloquent about a player’s in-person appearance after a near-fatal game incident, a mother who had two sons playing in the game and an impressive halftime act. In a triumph for sportsmanship, a defensive back admitted to committing a penalty. The hallowed position of quarterback was filled in both teams by African Americans.
But the fact that it took 57 years for both teams to start a Black quarterback isn’t so great, if you think about it. And where are the “feel-good vibes for all” behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ flat refusal to stop demeaning Native people?
Dave Wheelock, dual citizen
Oneida Nation/USA
Santa Fe
Use clear language
Last week The New Mexican referred to the hazing incident at New Mexico State University as either having “sexual overtones” or “sexual connotations” (“NMSU cancels the remainder of basketball season,” Feb. 13). This is curious terminology. Why not call it what it is — sexual assault? In using these obscure and inappropriate terms, the reporting minimizes the heinousness of sexual violence. As described in the paper, it is clearly sexual assault. Calling it something else is a disservice to the victim(s).
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
What’s attainable?
So Mountain Classics is converting the former Motel 6 into “attainable” housing (“From hotel to housing,” Feb. 14). How generous to build units of 300 to 350 square feet for the “attainable” cost of $950 per month. Since when is it OK to build such tiny boxes for working people? Doesn’t someone who works full time deserve a place big enough to relax in, maybe have guests visit, or house children or pets? I’d like to know the square footage of their homes compared to what they are offering as “attainable.” No doubt many times the size of what they think others in Santa Fe merit.
Ulrike Porat
Santa Fe
Doing it yourself
My opinion of Public Service Company of New Mexico continues to descend. It has not read my meter since October, citing lack of personnel or weather as an excuse. It estimated my usage and billed me accordingly. In late January, I learned I could read my own meter and inform PNM, which I did. In very early February, I was finally billed on my actual kilowatt-hour usage since my last PNM meter reading. The bill was quite high, as PNM had underestimated my usage in prior months. This pushed me up into a higher billing tier, which would not have been the case if my meter had been read monthly.
If my primary source of heat were electric, this would have made a much more significant increase. I was just notified this morning by PNM that my usage has again been estimated since it couldn’t read my meter (2 inches of snow!). Going forward, I will read my own meter and report the reading to PNM two days in advance of my read date, as instructed. I have to ask: Why am I doing PNM’s job? Also, how is it getting away with overcharging its customers this way?
Naomi Harrison
Santa Fe
A wrongheaded tax
Alcoholism may be a real problem, but the proposed tax increase on alcohol is the wrong way to go. It is unfair to penalize sensible users for the misbehavior of others. Social problems are the responsibility of the whole state, not just of the people who like a glass of wine with their dinner.
Also, as a general principle, I think taxes should be used to raise money, not to change people’s behavior.
Steven Schwarz
Santa Fe
An open Plaza
I like the suggestion to move the remains of the Soldiers’ Monument, the Plaza obelisk, to an exhibit in the New Mexico History Museum. That’s the right place to explain the context of the obelisk, the events it originally commemorated and more recent perception of it. As for a replacement in the Santa Fe Plaza, do we even really need one? The Plaza is a dedicated, noncommercial place for all the diverse New Mexico cultures to meet and mingle. Let’s just remove the ugly plywood box and everything underneath it and rename that space the Santa Fe Peace Plaza.
David McGahey
Santa Fe
Center the stage
I participated in the Cultural, Historic, Art, Reconciliation and Truth, or CHART, process concerning the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza. My view has been that any “monument” will offend somebody, leading to more unrest and vandalism. A Plaza is a place where people gather to enjoy life. It should not be political, divisive, proclamating, preaching or educating — rather, just a place to be.
I feel my background represents two sides to this controversy coin: I am 70, born in the southwestern valley of Albuquerque. My great-great-great grandfather was a legislator from Valencia County in Territorial days. He was poisoned by a fellow legislator in 1858 at a meeting in Santa Fe and died a day later, buried in the catacombs under the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. One of his sons married a Spanish woman but also took a Zuni woman captive to be his servant. I don’t know her name, only that she is my great-great grandmother.
My input to CHART was to move the stage to the center of the Plaza and make more room for people to gather and sit. Also, the orientation of the stage should not have its back to the Natives who sit under the Palace of the Governors portal. They should feel included. It is, after all, their White Shell Water Place.