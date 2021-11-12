Just like changing clocks, defending daylight saving time also has become a ritual. Consider this: On the current schedule for 2022, we will enjoy approximately 230 days with an extra hour of usable sunshine late in the day. If you live to be 80 in a state with daylight saving time, you will have enjoyed 18,400 such hours or a little more than two years. This is more time for children to play outside, more time for us to build up the vitamin D we need and less time for the sometimes depressing darkness.
The modern world, with Bhutan’s lead, has begun to calculate "gross national happiness" as an indicator more important than gross national product. Where do you think two additional years of sunshine would figure in those calculations? If people really can't stand the horror of adjusting their clocks, then the real solution is year-round daylight saving time: more sunshine without changing clocks. As the song goes: "Please don't take my sunshine away."
Mark Friedman
Santa Fe
Helmets for all
New Mexico has the seventh-highest motorcycle fatality rate in the country. Why aren't all riders — not just those under 18 — required to wear helmets? Like getting a COVID-19 shot, it seems obvious.
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Response to inequity
In response to the article by Maia Cortissoz ("Confronting privilege is needed to fix school disparity," Learning Santa Fe, Nov. 8), there is no disputing that societal inequity has existed and still does. However, her broad conclusion of a grand conspiracy and a generational effort of suppression fostered by white supremacy is not proven by the facts — millions of poor and people of color have gone on to succeed and thrive in this country.
It may benefit Cortissoz and others with this viewpoint to first read of the social theorist and economist Thomas Sowell and then read his book Discrimination and Disparities, which is a fascinating and empirical examination of this subject that will challenge believers in a one-factor explanation of economic outcome leading to differences as discrimination, exploitation or genetics.
Timothy Farrell
Santa Fe
Turn off the tap
I agree with Aarin Richard’s view ("Rampant growth isn't the answer," My View, Nov. 7) that rampant growth that we are experiencing now in Santa Fe is not the answer to affordability, especially with potential water shortages in the future. Our politicians allow developers to play a shell game on paper with water availability. Real water will soon be in short supply. As a community, we have already greatly reduced our per capita water usage. It’s time to introduce the "water queue."
Every new housing unit gets a sequential number. When the shortages come, the units with the highest numbers will have their spigots turned off first. This puts the risk of water shortages where it belongs, on the developers and those who come late in the game. Purchasers effectively will be put on notice that we live in a dry area and that there are risks involved. Without such a scheme we will continue to have senseless rapid growth.
P. Trisomh
Santa Fe
Reduce cattle
I agree with Rosemary Lowe ("Too bad," Letters the Editor, Nov. 8) about the destructive nature of livestock grazing on public lands. Enough! Ranchers are compensated for livestock loss due to predators and yet continue to insist that it is their right to kill wolves, coyotes, etc., and pressure the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into reducing or preventing release of grey wolves. Enough! Go graze your animals on your own land, reduce the numbers of livestock, and let's get back to nature. Greed, money and self-interest have run this country long enough.
Janet Arrowsmith
Santa Fe
I read with interest your article (11/7/21) about the challenges at the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center and the hiring of the new director, Bernard Brown. I am bothered by one photo. In it Mr. Brown is standing behind a seated dispatcher, his hands on the worker's shoulders. A message to the new director: It is never appropriate to have your hands on a fellow worker or employee. It may not seem like a big deal, and for many workers it may not be. Luckily you don't have to figure out who likes it and who doesn't because it's never OK in a professional setting. You may know humans respond to a kind touch. This is a wonderful awareness, a mark of a compassionate person. Use it in your personal life. At work, you can find other ways.
Mary M. Porter
Santa Fe
The picture accompanying the article on SF Emergency Communications Center appears to reflect the new director's "hands on" approach. Perhaps that is why he lost his last position. He clearly doesn't have a clue about how his own behavior creates a toxic environment.
Anne Webster
Santa Fe
To Bernard Brown, 911 dispatch director — first, masks don’t work unless you place them over your nose and mouth. Second, DO NOT PUT YOUR HANDS ON ANYONE IN THE WORKPLACE. Maybe, if you did not have your hands on that employee, you could have pulled your mask up.
New job. Two strikes.
Lisa Moroz
Santa Fe
