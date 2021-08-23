Many of us have shared a deep distress this summer, through record-breaking heat and the disappearance of our mountains behind a pall of smoke. We’ve all participated in the carbon-fueled joy ride that created those heat waves and forest fires. The bill has come due. What do we do now? Legislators, give us a solid, enforceable plan in 2022 to reduce our methane emissions and curtail other greenhouse gases to fully and equitably decarbonize New Mexico’s economy by 2045.
The rest of us need to look at what changes we can make in our lives to shrink our carbon footprint. Put up a clothesline — a clothes dryer can be as much as 13 percent of a household’s energy budget. Consider an electric car or bike, and then look into powering it with solar panels. Plan your errands so you never start the car to do just one thing. Cut down on your consumption of meat and dairy products — cow burps are a major source of methane. If you must take a plane trip, plant a tree.
Paige Grant
Santa Fe
Free the Plaza
I am a native Santa Fean and have heard it many times: “Santa Fe ain’t the city it used to be.” For the first time, Santa Fe Indian Market on the Plaza was ticketed and fenced. Many of our local people could not afford the high fee to enter our downtown area and enjoy the fine Indian art and culture there. Add the high parking fees, and it was very expensive.
For the future, here’s a suggestion if it’s necessary to sell tickets to Indian Market. If a person is a resident of Santa Fe, and he or she wants to go to Indian Market, have them show their ID before they can enter the hub of our city, the Plaza, for free.
Alonzo Lopez
Santa Fe
No to mandates
No one should be forced to get a vaccine. I continue to suffer from a long-term side effect (tinnitus and partial hearing loss) that I believe came from the Moderna vaccine over five months now. I still believe in the vaccine, but forcing it on people is very, very wrong. I don’t feel like I live in America anymore. COVID-19 is never going away, and we have to learn to live with it. Our smart scientists should be working on good treatments that prevent hospitalization and deaths, or at least lower it to the level of a regular flu. Mandating the COVID-19 vaccine needs to stop. Threats and loss of jobs are not how American government and companies should be running.
Patsy Martinez
Santa Fe
Find another job
Dating to ancient Greece, the Hippocratic oath contained a guiding principle that conveyed “First, do no harm.” Today we have some health care workers protesting their “right” to expose the patients they treat or care for to the deadly COVID-19 virus by not, themselves, getting vaccinated. One would think all health care workers would be intelligent enough to understand the need for them to do all that is possible to protect their vulnerable patients from the virus by not carrying the disease themselves. Everyone has the right to their own opinions and the right to not be vaccinated if they choose. They do not, however, have the right to “do harm” to the elderly and infirm among us who are relying on health care workers to have professional integrity and standards. Get vaccinated or find another job that is more suited to your opinions.
John Erickson
Santa Fe
Grace and good
I second Antoinette Villamil’s call for good news (“Good news, please?” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 21). With the unrelenting tide of bad news, it’s easy to forget that good things are happening. Perhaps The New Mexican could look into carrying Points of Progress, a feature of the Christian Science Monitor that highlights five or six good news items from around the world. In the issue, the feature contained reports on improvements in pedestrian safety in the U.S., aquaculture benefiting lives in Cameroon, functional and fashionable clothing designed for people with disabilities in Slovenia and Croatia, the first deaf Knesset member in Israel and programs improving housing conditions in Thailand. Help us see more grace and good in our world.
Jane Starrett
Santa Fe
