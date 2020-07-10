I agree with the editorial (”Santa Fe has a story worth telling,” Our View, July 5) and how important it is for our New Mexican communities to know the true history of the place where they were born or have chosen as their home. One critical event not mentioned in the editorial, and also missing from many New Mexico history books, is the U.S. invasion of New Mexico in 1846, ending with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo two years later. A deep study of our past will illuminate our way in the present.
María Cristina López
Santa Fe
Welcome point of view
Thank you for publishing the commentary, "Yes, even George Washington," by Charles M. Blow of the New York Times on July 5.
Gina Aranda
Santa Fe
Disqualifying
Re: ("Unmasked candidate says government can't tell her what to do", Ringside Seat, July 4), the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District demonstrates her profound ignorance of the U.S. Constitution by stating she doesn't need to wear a mask during the current pandemic because masks are not explicitly mentioned in the document. Her statement emphatically demonstrates she is not fit for the job of being a lawmaker because she has no idea of what the job entails.
Let me ask her this question: Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution authorizes Congress to "raise and support Armies" and "provide and maintain a Navy" but makes not reference to an Air Force. In the unlikely event you become a member of Congress, will you pledge to deny any funding to maintain an Air Force because its not specifically referenced in the Constitution? Asking for all the qualified voters in the 3rd Congressional District.
Cliff Rees
Santa Fe
Defining freedom
I read with interest that a Republican woman running for office has decided the regulations requiring face masks violates her Constitutional freedoms. I suppose she drives around town without seat belts. What is freedom and what isn't?
Andy Ritch
Santa Fe
Catch the rays
It’s summertime and our only outdoor pool is ready to go, and its patrons are raring to go. We'll willingly pay a bit more for the pleasure of swimming under the sun. We will follow all the precautions. We are eager, anxious, and forlorn. Give us some hope in these desperate times. Please act immediately. Summer temperatures are fleeting.
Ellen Kemper
Santa Fe
Enjoy our heritage
I can’t get over how wonderful Aaron M. Garcia’s letter was (“We need peace,” July 2). It captured exactly the essence of Santa Fe: the peaceful celebrations here of all people and cultures. This is what sets this city apart from cities all over the world, and why my family has enjoyed living here for the past 30 historically interesting years. Please, Mr. Mayor, don’t erase its history. Let’s come together peacefully and enjoy the heritage of New Mexico.
Anne O. Shannon
Santa Fe
A fitting end
Trump (the leader of the Republicans) is a profound liar, a con artist and without question, a neo-fascist who is insensitive to the health of the nation during our COVID-19 pandemic, a leader who encourages racism and discrimination of every sort and who never misses an opportunity to call out to a population of ignoramuses who think he is their savior. Common sense shows Trump to be a tyrant who is guilty of sedition, guilty of collusion with foreign enemies, and who conspires everyday to wreck and undermine the safeguards of the administrative state and the legal safeguards of the Constitution.
Insanely partisan Republicans in the Congress have supported Trump's power grab— his dictatorial ideals, his greed, his stupidity, his treasonous acts and intentions. Where does it end? In our democracy, Trump's tyranny must end with the vote of the electorate, and I believe it will.
Fred R. Kline
Santa Fe
Choice?
Milan Simonich ("Unmasked candidate says government can't tell her what to do," Ringside Seat, July 4) quotes Republican congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson justifying not wearing a mask in public, "It is not the government’s right to tell me I have to put something on my body. I believe in personal choice and personal responsibility. No edicts." Yet her campaign website implies that as a congresswoman, she would encourage government enforcement of her anti-choice agenda. Does she know what a hypocrite is?
Michael Gold
Santa Fe
Change behavior
Supporters of Confederate or conquistador monuments state, "We need those monuments. They show us who we are, warts and all.” Need? In World War II, there were 20 main and over 44,000 smaller concentration camps in Germany. Today, as a World Heritage Site, only one remains as a memorial, a reminder of the egregious warts we, as humans, exposed to the world then, that we should never forget now. The U.S. has over 5,000 public statues and monuments, about 700 commemorating the Confederacy (excluding another 785 memorials). If one concentration camp remains, I am not sure what number of statues or monuments are needed to remind us of colonialist or Confederacy injustices. One may be enough.
If statues and monuments stand any chance of helping us remember, let us remember not the perpetrators of oppression and injustice, but those who were victimized by such oppression and fought valiantly to reverse such: Rosa Parks, Harvey Milk, Nelson Mandela, César Chávez, the Tuskegee Airmen, etc. Better still, let us go beyond mere remembering and change our behavior.
Michael Baron, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Fortunate ones
The longer we insist upon attributing a deadly and highly contagious virus to secret labs, health care professionals, Hillary Clinton, the Deep State and aliens, the longer we will endure the deterioration that such ignorance delivers.
Second only to the human destruction this virus causes is watching a beloved country so selfish, so hopeless that its people cannot perform the simplest gesture in service to one another. If wearing a mask is the hardest thing that has been asked of you, consider yourself very fortunate.
Michelle Monroe
Santa Fe
Care for your neighbor
We see people who say being forced to wear a mask infringes on their rights. They are either ignoring the facts or don’t care about our society. A mask is not for the person wearing it, it’s for everyone else. Face covering masks are largely (but not completely) ineffective in protecting the wearer, and greatly contribute to reducing the spread of COVID-19 by carriers, who may not have any symptoms. The coronavirus is being spread by people who are unaware they are spreading it.
If you want to not wear a mask in enclosed public spaces, please sign a Do Not Intubate (DNI) or Do not Resuscitate (DNR) order (available at www.nmhealth.org) so you won’t take up a ventilator that could be used by someone who was taking published and well-known precautions. You do have the right to either stay home or wear a mask in public for the good of society.
Brian Rees
Santa Fe
