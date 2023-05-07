Reports of the most recent mass shooting in Texas harden the conviction that a general strike may be the way to force our spineless national and state lawmakers to introduce sensible gun control. Stop the fear! We are now hostages to a minority of people who have taken our commons and freedom away from us. Let’s close it down until reason prevails. Banning semiautomatics, taxing ammo, requiring insurance to cover the terrible price the rest of us pay for irresponsible gun ownership and removing any shields the manufacturers have are all worth considering.
Bill Hutchinson
Santa Fe
Enough is enough
Regarding the photographs accompanying the article (“Forest officials insist planned fires needed, May 4), that barren ground looks more like a fire break than a park.
Susan More
Santa Fe
Not a selling point
I often hike Black Canyon and have seen the result of the "controlled" burn some years ago. On the right of a photo in The Santa Fe New Mexican ("Forest officials insist planned fires needed," May 9), you see downed tree trunks — no explanation for this — and a denuded hill side where nothing has grown since the fire. The scorched and baked earth after a fire is not hospitable to seedlings, especially in the drought, as the unfortunate burned-out inhabitants of Mora, Taos and San Miguel counties have discovered.
On the left, you see what is apparently a healthy forest, with no undergrowth, and well-leafed piñon and juniper. I'm astonished the Forest Service uses this desolate landscape to forward its agenda. It may be too late to stop another disaster, but it is not too late to continue to ask questions, even though they are unanswered.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Selective outrage?
Two recent letter writers ("Hold Israel accountable," April 16; "Cut the strings, April 23) demand we stop funding Israel; they don’t demand we stop annual funding to Egypt ($1.3 billion), Jordan ($1.45 billion), and Lebanon ($236 million). Yet those three countries enforce hardships on Palestinians by blockading Gaza (Egypt); refusing to provide refuge to Palestinians but not others from the Syrian civil war (Jordan); and continuing to refuse Palestinians citizenship, work permits, the right to work in 39 professions or own property (Lebanon). The writers apparently only care how the Jewish-state acts toward the Palestinians, not how non-Jewish states act toward them. If this isn’t antisemitism, what is?
Halley S. Faust
Santa Fe
Speak out
We are writing as two experienced, New Mexico Level III licensed teachers each with over 25 years experience who are dismayed by the potential adjustments to our health care to cover the budget shortfall of Santa Fe Public Schools for the upcoming school year. Presently the district covers all educators’ health care at about 74%, leaving the remaining 26% for the teacher to pay. The new plan would make teachers making $60,000 and above, that is, all level II and level III educators, responsible for nearly 40% of the ever-rising health care costs. This is sadly reminiscent of last year when $10,000 raises were announced, but for those in Tier III, our average increase was less than $2,000 a year.
It is time for SFPS and the Public Education Department to be transparent and to actually be supportive of experienced teachers. Right now, they say they are, but this is not true. Also, our year and days will both be longer for the 2023-24 school year. Again, legislators say they are supportive of educators in this state and want to attract experienced teachers, but their actions and policies indicate otherwise. The school board is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss and vote. Please speak out in support of teachers.
Jennifer Warren and Pam England
Santa Fe
Short on solutions
Regarding the article ("Policing mental illness in New Mexico," May 4), I believe finding a viable solution to the problem so vividly laid out will not be easily found. It's hard enough for a person with means to find a therapist or counselor. They are simply in short supply. You will not find Ph.D.'s working for the wages the police and agencies can afford. Those working in such positions many times are not sufficiently trained to deal with the serious problems encountered on the street. This was true 30 years ago when I tried to find help for the students with whom I worked. Sadly, it's no better today.