Reports of the most recent mass shooting in Texas harden the conviction that a general strike may be the way to force our spineless national and state lawmakers to introduce sensible gun control. Stop the fear! We are now hostages to a minority of people who have taken our commons and freedom away from us. Let’s close it down until reason prevails. Banning semiautomatics, taxing ammo, requiring insurance to cover the terrible price the rest of us pay for irresponsible gun ownership and removing any shields the manufacturers have are all worth considering.

Bill Hutchinson

Santa Fe

Recommended for you