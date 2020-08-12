I have requested my mail-in ballot for the November election but will hand-carry (masked and distanced) my completed ballot to an early voting site regardless of how bad COVID-19 is at the time. Louis DeJoy, new CEO of the U.S. Postal Service, has contributed $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund. He was hired in June without any relevant postal experience and is now responsible for a hiring freeze and other cutbacks at the post office. It’s carefully disguised voter suppression. By hand-carrying my vote, I will ensure that my vote arrives and is counted and ensure that my vote does not feed into the voting-by-mail fraud conspiracy.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
Learn from others
I have a statistic for America to ponder. As the German economy is returning to normal during the pandemic, what are they doing right that the U.S. and many other countries are doing wrong? The U.S. has essentially four times the population of Germany but 15 times the number of deaths from COVID-19. All too often, we in the U.S. think of ourselves to be the best at everything. Perhaps we should occasionally look outside our borders and emulate successes that other countries have had with respect to myriad important issues we have in common.
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
Failure to deliver
Republicans have failed to deliver even a tiny fraction of the promises made by their 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, despite having full control of Congress for two years of the Trump administration. Instead, they have waged war on many segments of the American population.
Still, they have rolled out the same old MAGA slogan for their 2020 campaign and are asking us to give them another chance. The classic definition of insanity is trying the same thing again while expecting a different result. Are we insane?
Think of President Donald Trump’s first term as a probationary period. He has failed miserably, and instead of giving him a second chance to further destroy America, let’s fire him and hire a president who will MAG4A, Make America Great For All.
Terry Knickerbocker
Santa Fe
Starving the beast
Do people realize that the payroll tax — into which taxpayers and corporations contribute with each paycheck and which President Donald Trump is trying to suspend — funds all our senior “entitlements,” such as Social Security and Medicare?
Reactionaries and conservatives have been trying to get rid of the payroll tax and the social programs it supports since they were created by FDR in the ’30s during the Great Depression.
Ronald Reagan and his minions suggested an ingenious method more than 30 years ago when he said rather than trying to destroy the popular programs funded by the payroll tax, Republicans instead should “starve the beast.”
And, that’s just what Trump is proposing right now. He calls it a suspension of the tax, but the goal is to eliminate it — and Social Security, as well as Medicare — altogether. Corporations probably are happy to comply, but people — voters — don’t be fooled. Trump has to be stopped.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Where’s the water?
I was happy to see the letter in the paper regarding new construction (“Too much development spoiling Santa Fe,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 10). The writer forgot a very important issue — “where is the water going to come from to support the people living in these new developments?”
We already have gone through water restrictions when there is a drought (and most of New Mexico is listed in drought zones right now). What will be do when water is scarce? With the amount of rain (or no rain) I have a feeling we will be going through more of these restricted times with all of the new construction being planned. Oh, I forgot, get used to short showers as well.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
