When the governor institutes restrictions related to the pandemic, it’s time to stop the blame game. She is only responding to what is happening in the state. As to what is happening and why, please look in the mirror. You are responsible. You are not wearing a mask, or it is worn but it is below the nose. You don’t physically distance from others and spend time with people whose health risk you don’t know. You don’t have hand sanitizer available at all times. It isn’t the governor doing these things. It is you.
We don’t have full hospitals or lines of people waiting to be tested or increasing numbers of people with COVID-19 because of the governor. It is you, and the people next to you. It’s your friends and neighbors. It’s the person who refuses to wear a mask. It’s the store owner or clerk who allows people into their facility without a mask. It’s you when you don’t remind someone to pull up a mask or leave a place if not wearing a mask or stands too close. The governor isn’t doing these things. You are. When you understand that changing how we live to get through this pandemic — and having all our stores, churches, gyms bars and restaurants open again — is up to you, the governor won’t be telling you and everyone else how to live. The vaccine will not be a cure-all. It’s up to you.
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
LED issues?
We suddenly lost all of our favorite VHF broadcast TV stations. After much time spent trying to figure out the problem, I discovered that it was caused by some LED Christmas lights. If you are having reception problems, consider this.
Mike Plantz
San José
The vaudeville hook
President Donald Trump’s shtick is dangerous, unhinged and tiresome. It is long past time for his “act” to be removed from the stage, along with his personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani. Bring on the vaudeville hook.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
On to green
As a resident of Santa Fe County for 50 years, I know other Santa Fe County residents will agree with me that this is a wonderful place to live, work and raise your children. Therefore, I hope you will join me in challenging the other New Mexico counties to an anti-COVID-19 race toward green. Let’s be the first county in the state to reach the green goal. Go green! We can do this!
Judy Crawford
Santa Fe
Find a solution
Regarding “Lack of emergency vet care worries Santa Fe pet owners” (Nov. 22): It’s not just Santa Fe; it is Los Alamos, Taos and Las Vegas, N.M. Distances and times have been doubled, at least, for residents who used to see the Santa Fe emergency veterinarian: an hour for Santa Feans, two-plus hours for Taos or Las Vegas residents. My suggestion: One of the Santa Fe veterinary clinics could open Sundays and close Mondays. I’m sure that Sunday would be profitable. For holidays, perhaps, all the vets could get together and do a rotation to cover holidays. At least cover days and then figure out what to do about nights.
Debra Wiley
Santa Fe
The best turkeys
If you are looking for local, organic turkey this holiday season, look no further than Santa Fe’s notorious “food desert.” Pollo Real, a producer in Socorro, and Embudo Organics, a producer in Embudo, both sell delicious local, sustainably raised, humanely treated turkeys. Get the Embudo birds at La Montañita Co-op on West Alameda in the Casa Solana shopping center. Look on the Pollo Real website (polloreal.com) to find when turkeys, chickens and other goodies will be available at the east end of the Casa Solana shopping center parking lot. Tom (Mr. Pollo Real) usually delivers once a week, but the schedule sometimes changes. He also delivers to Eldorado and Taos, so check the website. You can survive our food desert, but it might take some extra effort.
Sterling Gorgan
Santa Fe
Stop bad behavior
Republican proposals for COVID-19 relief legislation, which seek to shield corporations from liability for negligent actions that lead to COVID-19 exposure and harm to individuals, will likely incentivize bad behavior by corporate actors and lead to significant uncompensated harm.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
Understanding first
To Robert Gamble (“Help us forgive,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29): The central issue in your letter is whether forgiveness is your basic objective. I suggest you focus instead on understanding, which may or may not lead to forgiveness. It may lead instead to tolerance and a commitment to correction.
You write of President-elect Joe Biden’s call for healing. Biden suffers from repeated pain and death in his family, which sets him apart from other Roman Catholic leaders such as Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who are preoccupied with doctrine. Biden wants healing, aware that millions of other Americans need it, though this is easier for a candidate against Donald Trump than it is as a national policy in the White House afterward. Nevertheless, Biden will try until, hopefully, he sees that Republican senators need forgiveness less than a replacement.
There are many reasons why millions of Republicans voted for Trump. Foremost so, perhaps, is a lack of education or a sense of controlling their own lives. Modern schooling fails them — fails to teach them civil, political history, the value of community or critical thinking. Instead they learn about technology and job preparation. Many of these people work two or three insecure, part-time, low-paying jobs with no time or awareness for reading books or newspapers. Their information comes from friends and neighbors of similar impassioned, false beliefs. They are loyal Americans — loyal to their skillful barker president, now defeated. What will they do? Hope for the best, go on voting Republican and, in some cases, defend their white supremacy by preparing for violence.
This does not call for forgiveness. It calls for information, organization, publicity, an alert federal government, democracy, trans-racism and truth to power.
Richard Frost
emeritus professor, American history
Colgate University
Santa Fe
Responsibility and rights
It must be frustrating, trying to be a responsible governor in the pandemic-shadowed days, trying to point the way to safety, health and well-being, only to have a segment of the electorate respond by giving you the finger. Someone once asked Dwight Eisenhower what was the most frustrating aspect of the presidency. He replied, “You give an order and nothing happens.”
We are a nation of rights. But each right has its corresponding responsibility. Maybe one day soon, we will have fewer “You’re not the boss of me” and more “What may I do to help?”
Bob Shupe
Santa Fe
Stimulus now
The country is in dire need of economic stimulus and liquidity. We also need to make certain that those vaccines we have paid billions for through Operation Warp Speed will get into as many arms as practicable and as quickly as possible. I have heard these vaccines require two shots to be effective. So, after someone gets their second vaccine dose, that person should get a COVID-19 stimulus payment. Should be easy to verify given the tracking information for vaccines. Perhaps the lame ducks can immediately authorize this use for the funds that Secretary Steven Mnuchin (Munchkin) just took off the coronavirus relief table?
Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
Traps are a threat
Traps on public lands are a serious threat to public safety and animals. They need to go. These traps are barbaric and inhuman. Several years ago, I was hiking with my dog on public land near in Cerrillos, and my dog was caught in a trap. It was horrifying. It seemed to me a miracle that my dog was not critically injured. I was barely able to open the trap to release my dog. It was anchored in the ground, so I could not remove it. I checked the trap a week later, and it was exactly as I had left it. This meant no one had checked that trap, and any animal that was caught would have experienced a slow and agonizing death for no purpose. Please support TrapFree New Mexico and legislation that will ban traps on public lands.
Sarah Bienvenu
Santa Fe
