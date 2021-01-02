Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans should be tarred and feathered and run out of town on a rail. Their refusal to give Americans in need the $2,000 in assistance checks is disgraceful. They will go down in history as the worst of the worst. They are traitors to their country. Do not forgive them next election cycle.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
Work toward reconciliation
The obelisks celebrate a history with consequences we still live with today. These obelisks commemorate the violent acts of white settlers such as Kit Carson to consolidate the power of the U.S. government in the Indian wars. White people in New Mexico benefit from this today. Anti-racist white people have the power to help dismantle structures of racism and oppression.
When obelisks don’t block the view, there is a chance to see a wider range of perspectives. Let’s elevate the voices of Native people and hear their histories of resilience after centuries of erasure. History benefits some groups and diminishes others. It’s time for a new narrative.
The Indigenous-led community action to remove the Plaza obelisk was part of an international movement to remove racist and colonial monuments around the world. It is consistent with the sentiments communicated by our city’s mayors, both past and present. Let’s drop the charges against individual people and instead work for a process of reconciliation.
Kim Griffis
Santa Fe
Health not enough
Reading the piece on vaccine skepticism (“Some New Mexicans skeptical about vaccines,” Dec. 27), I noticed especially the idea that healthy diet and exercise and traditional medicines should be enough to prevent susceptibility to the coronavirus. I was reminded of Charles Mann’s book, 1491. He describes the people of North America and South America as being probably the healthiest populations on the planet at the time. A hundred years later, up to 90 percent were gone, many having died from introduced germs and viruses. I guess the last 10 percent had finally achieved “herd immunity.”
I’m old enough to remember how exciting Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was to us very healthy farm kids. Now we’d be able to enjoy the summer “polio season,” where before we weren’t allowed even to go swimming. During my five-year stint as an orderly, I remember the iron lungs we maintained for those who hadn’t gotten the polio vaccine in time.
Michael Logghe
Española
Stellar care
Kudos to nurses and staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center that took care of my many needs, I was in the intensive care unit for five days and moved to the progressive care unit for four days. They were so wonderful, kind and caring. I thank them so much and wish them a Happy New Year!
Linda Evans
Santa Fe
Answer, please
Steve Pearce, as head of New Mexico Republicans, just tell me one thing:
What has the Republican Party ever done to help average Americans? Just one thing. Right now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blocking the relief act by not even putting it on the calendar. You see, the abject failure of the GOP to help our people has a direct connection with electoral fraud.
No, not “voter fraud” — the Trump task force was a failure, the George W. Bush assignment of U.S. attorneys to discover and prosecute voter fraud was a failure, and the Brennan Center has for years researched claims of voter fraud and determined there is none. That is, casting of votes by unqualified voters. What I am talking about is voter suppression. You see, the GOP does nothing for anyone but the 1 percent, the 5 percent. And you cannot win an election with 1 percent. So the GOP knows it must fool the average Americans it hurts with party policies into voting for Republicans. But the other half of GOP electoral fraud is keeping the Democrats it can’t fool from voting. These acts are illegal, unethical or both.
So, Mr. Pearce, do what no one else has been able to do, in my 20 years of publishing this question: What has the national GOP done for average Americans? Name just one thing. Ike’s highway system does not count; it badly damaged communities all over this country by tearing them in half.
Michael M. Kiley, Ph.D., MPH
Albuquerque
