There was another fire on the Caja del Rio this morning at the rogue shooting range there. As a La Cieneguilla resident, Vietnam veteran and responsible gun owner, I am sick and tired of the constant threat posed by this unregulated activity. We hear gunfire at all hours of the day and night, disturbing the peace and quiet we expect and deserve from living in a rural community. No more!

Please permanently ban shooting on this glorious mesa, where so many of us choose to hike and find solitude in the austere beauty the place has to offer. I belong to a sportsman’s club just outside Española where I can practice my shooting skills in a safe and controlled environment. Is it too much to ask that others do the same? The fees at my club are a modest $100 per year — a cost anyone who expends hundreds of rounds of ammo on the Caja can surely afford. Our community and the beautiful Caja del Rio will be much better off without the danger from unsupervised gunfire.

Stan Jones

