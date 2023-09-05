There was another fire on the Caja del Rio this morning at the rogue shooting range there. As a La Cieneguilla resident, Vietnam veteran and responsible gun owner, I am sick and tired of the constant threat posed by this unregulated activity. We hear gunfire at all hours of the day and night, disturbing the peace and quiet we expect and deserve from living in a rural community. No more!
Please permanently ban shooting on this glorious mesa, where so many of us choose to hike and find solitude in the austere beauty the place has to offer. I belong to a sportsman’s club just outside Española where I can practice my shooting skills in a safe and controlled environment. Is it too much to ask that others do the same? The fees at my club are a modest $100 per year — a cost anyone who expends hundreds of rounds of ammo on the Caja can surely afford. Our community and the beautiful Caja del Rio will be much better off without the danger from unsupervised gunfire.
Stan Jones
Santa Fe
Thanks, donors
In his letter “Let’s talk names,” Letters to the Editor," Aug. 31), Craig Campbell seems confused about the opening gala at the Vladem Contemporary. This is a fundraising event, not a block party. All state museums must continually raise money for programs, special events and acquisitions. The state pays only for salaries and other operating expenses.
Regarding the naming of buildings: Comparing incentives and tactics for generous donations of today with those of over half a century ago is simply unrealistic, and naming buildings after major donors is nothing new. Perusing maps of college and university campuses makes this abundantly clear. FYI: Alexander Girard gave his collection to the Museum of International Folk Art with specific lifelong guidelines. The Girard wing (note the name), was built at state expense.
If Campbell visits the Vladem (or any museum) and enjoys it, he has many donors to thank for that experience.
David Huntley
Santa Fe
Be generous
Please donate your unwanted items (clothing, shoes, housewares, jewelry, art, collectibles, etc.) at the Woman's Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail, on Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both Saturdays. We accept most everything that is in good condition except for electronics (no computers or TVs).
Proceeds from our annual Fall Flea Market, Oct. 7 and 8, benefit the needs of local women and children. Our club is nonprofit and a donation receipt is available upon request. Please call 505-983-9455 to coordinate if you have questions or a donation that needs to be picked up. Many thanks.
J. Cotten
flea market coordinator
Santa Fe
Advocate for peace
So often advocates for peace are against whatever warmongering is happening on the part of the United States. Now, there is an opportunity to be for peacebuilding. The state, foreign operations and related programs appropriations bill invests in peace. Several programs that are part of this bill include atrocities prevention, the Complex Crisis Fund and reconciliation programs.
Atrocities prevention works, saves lives and is cost-effective. It is the State Department’s only funding focused solely on the prevention of mass atrocities and genocide. It identifies up to 30 top priority countries as most at risk for atrocities. I urge Congress to appropriate no less than $25 million for this program in fiscal year 2024. The Complex Crisis Fund is the only account that addresses emergent crises. I am asking Congress to appropriate, at minimum, $66 million for this program in the new fiscal year. Reconciliation programs facilitate nonviolent conflict resolution. I support Congress appropriating at minimum $40 million.
Join me and contact Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich and your congressional representative to ask them to support increased funding for these three programs.
Ginny Schneider
Cochiti Lake
What a guy
I knew Bill Richardson. We met in 1983 when I was the Northern New Mexico coordinator for the presidential campaign of Walter Mondale and running mate Geraldine Ferraro. He was a first-term congressman in the newly formed Third District. At a strategy meeting regarding the presidential campaign, Richardson said, “Target the women. Forget about the guys. Get the women to vote.” We did. It didn’t work. A washed-up actor and two-bit cowboy won a second term. The Democrats were plastered in a GOP landslide.
At a strategy meeting two weeks before the election, we were shown the numbers. There was doubt the candidates would even win their home states. Never a good sign. Bill said, “Shut it all down. Buy your staff all the pizza and beer they can hold. Let’s regroup and rebuild.” He sat down for a moment, and stood up with one last thought: “This wouldn’t have happened if I was president.”