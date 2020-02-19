After reading this morning of the very sad death of an elderly gentleman in an accident that put his 92-year-old wife in the hospital, I am wondering what it will take to stop these devastating crashes at our traffic intersections (“Santa Fe man, 87, identified as victim of deadly crash,” In brief, Feb. 12).
The city says that speeding is the problem; they place empty police cars in the medians, which are totally ignored as drivers speed by. Running red lights is a problem that is causing injuries and deaths. What is the city doing to stop this carnage at our intersections?
The city and law enforcement must commit to catching and ticketing people who are in such a hurry to save a few minutes that they run red lights, sometimes injuring and killing innocent drivers. Do we care enough about our own safety and our public safety to get serious about this threat, which, as I have experienced firsthand twice, can harm our innocent families and loved ones? I implore Santa Feans to commit to making our roads safer by slowing down at intersections and stopping if the light is turning red. It’s so simple. It could save lives — even your own.
Jean Morgan
Santa Fe
Thanks to Signe
I’m writing in praise and support of City Councilor Signe Lindell’s proposal to ban chaining or using trolley systems to restrain canines or leave them outside unattended in extreme weather (“City to consider ban on chaining canines,” Feb. 7). Fortunately, we have city leaders such as Lindell who take a stand against abuse. Her proposal will be taken up during a public hearing March 11. Thank you, Councilor Lindell!
Melanie Dugan
Santa Fe
Worth remembering
The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, leading President Donald Trump to tweet congratulations to the “great state of Kansas,” which in turn prompted Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., to tweet back, “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.”
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe
Peace-loving is best
In Edward R. Brown’s letter regarding “red-flag” laws (“Laws violate rights,” Feb. 16), he quickly switches to writing, in a negative way, about “social democrats,” and in doing so, he names quite a few countries, among them, Nazi Germany, China, North Korea and Cuba. None of them are social democracies. On the contrary, they are mostly dictatorships, fascist governments, the kind President Donald Trump would like to have here in the good old USA.
If Brown really wanted to discuss social democrats, he would have chosen the Scandinavian countries — Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. These countries are noted for the happiness of their people and their strict gun laws. They are peace-loving countries and well worth emulating.
Stanley R. Bermann
Santa Fe
Protect our water
The Los Angeles Times recently reported that the New Mexico water supply is uniquely endangered by the Trump administration and the Environmental Protection Agency’s deregulation of our nation’s water supply, abolishing limits on how much pollution can be dumped into small streams and wetlands (“Trump’s plans to strip clean water protections leave New Mexico fearing pollution and health risks,” Los Angeles Times, Dec. 31).
We need the state of New Mexico to step up its efforts to protect our water supply. I am calling on the Legislature to fully fund the agencies responsible for protecting and regulating our water supply. Please join me in calling for our Legislature to protect New Mexican water before this session ends at noon Thursday.
Carol Ellerby
Santa Fe
