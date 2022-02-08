It is outrageous that our state lawmakers cannot get their act together to pass a law to stop taxing Social Security benefits for our seniors, especially those with limited income. The argument that it would reduce revenue by however many dollars is ludicrous and misses the point entirely. This should never have been permitted to be a source of revenue for New Mexico in the first place. Please follow carefully which representatives don't support putting an immediate stop to this tax and vote accordingly when they seek reelection.
Tim Touchstone
Santa Fe
A column with answers
A letter of thanks to State Historian Rob Martinez. His article ("Padre Martínez saw New Mexico through changes," History Matters, Feb. 5) enlightened me as to how some of my distant cousins could claim a direct relationship to Padre Martínez considering priests don't usually have children. Rob Martinez brought out the fact that Padre Maríinez had married, fathered a child and became a widower well before he left New Mexico to study for the priesthood in Durango, Mexico.
The other question he answered as to how a fellow classmate of mine could be a Martín. Martín is the core name for those named Martinez. Padre Martínez was born Antonio José Martín. A look at the list of colonists who came with conquistador Juan de Oñate does not show any called Martínez but does include the name Martín.
Alfonso Duran
Española
U.S. hypocrisy
The situation in Ukraine should be evaluated on the basis of a fair comparison of reasonable defense issues between the U.S. and Russia. Russia is reasonable in historic terms of wanting nations on its border within its defensive sphere of influence. The United States has ever since establishing the “Monroe Doctrine” interfered in the internal politics in many Latin American counties within our own rather gigantic “sphere of influence.” Ukraine has both historical and cultural connections with Russia and is one of the poorest and most corrupt nations in Europe.
There is a considerable level of hypocrisy on the part of the United States, which never would accept Mexico joining a Russian security organization. Russia has been invaded from the West for centuries and has a legitimate concern over the rapid expansion of NATO up to its borders — a situation which it was assured by several past administrations would never occur.
Craig Campbell
Santa Fe
Lawless action
Steve Pearce, former member of Congress, now the state Republican Party chairman and would-be governor, who held no elective office in December 2020 and January 2021, instructed Jewll Powdrell to submit a fraudulent certification of a Trump slate of electors to the Electoral College, thereby demonstrating in plain sight that he is lawless, as many of us always suspected. In the home of democracy, defrauding voters is as un-American as it gets.
Richard S. Lees
Santa Fe
The real coupe
Sorry, but in reference to the photograph of the 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe published Feb. 1, the name "deuce coupe" is shorthand slang for the 1932 Ford Model 18 with the side-valve flathead V-8 engine. I had one a very long time.
Bill Matthews
Santa Fe
Color of surprise
If Black attorneys general investigating possible crimes by a white man are thereby racist, as former President Donald Trump proclaimed them at a recent rally, doesn't that make white law officers and prosecutors investigating Blacks for alleged crimes racist as well? So, the former president accepts the premise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and is an advocate of critical race theory? Color me surprised.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Ukraine's right to exist
The European Union, NATO, and the United States are aware of political scientist John H. Mearsheimer’s argument, “Why the Ukraine crisis is the West’s fault," as outlined in his piece from 2014. I would highly recommend reading, “Impeccable Logic, Wrong Facts.” The is the response to his article by the European Leadership Network, an independent, nonpartisan, pan-European nongovernmental organization, also published in 2014. The question is this: Has Ukraine the right to self-determination? Or, must it, as Mearsheimer, insists, sacrifice itself on the altar of Russian hubris, so President Vladimir Putin, and we, the West, can feel safe?
Lois Taylor
Santa Fe
Sounds about right
War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Violence is legitimate political discourse. Has a certain ring to it.
Jim Kentch
Santa Fe
A good eye
Thank you, Gabriela Campos, for your intriguing photo on Feb. 5 featuring a woman watching crows flying on Canyon Road from a gallery window. Anyone’s life would be enriched by seeing this photo, but none more than the many gray-haired older women of Santa Fe often relegated to the sidelines.
Susan Friedman
Santa Fe
