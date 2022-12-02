The city's 1999 general plan designated Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and Interstate 25 the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. Recognizing "its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown," it states, as one of its "implementing policies" that "development standards, including land uses, density, and design controls, will be developed through a public participation process."
City resolution 2015-92 reiterated that policy a few years ago, noting "specific standards" to protect the corridor as called for in the general plan had not been "fully adopted" despite an "extensive public process" in the early 2000s. The resolution went on to direct the Land Use Department "to immediately reconvene the public process to develop" those standards and present them to the governing body for adoption.
To date, that hasn't happened. It's time for the city to walk its talk instead of approving piecemeal rezoning of property in this scenic corridor.
Alaina Speraw
Santa Fe
Cash works
The bills in my wallet all say, "This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private." So how is it legal for a store to refuse my cash?
Sheila Hartney
Santa Fe
More library hours
Why are the Santa Fe libraries closed two days a week? To save money? Because additional librarians can't be found? I think it is important our libraries be open seven days a week, albeit with shorter hours on Sundays. Surely others agree with me. I hope they will join me in urging library management to reconsider this policy.
Helen Cahn
Santa Fe
Spend at home
Regarding the article on Santa Fe’s homelessness (" 'No compassion out here' for homeless," Nov. 29): I had to ask myself what New Mexico’s politicians are doing for New Mexicans. Where are the voices from our mayors, our senators and our governor?
When the president asks his fellow Democrats for billions for Ukraine, I did not hear one word from any New Mexico politician saying we could use some of that money for our state. New Mexico has serious problems with homelessness, drug abuse and alcohol abuse in addition to mental illness that continues to increase exponentially. Why so quiet? New Mexicans do not want obsequious politicians; we want voices that are suppose to be speaking for us and listening to our needs.
Liam Watson
Santa Fe
Showing compassion
In the important front-page article (" 'No compassion out here' for homeless," Nov. 29), it was hard to read the words that there is "no compassion out here” for homeless people in Santa Fe. We want people without shelter to know that, indeed, there are loving and compassionate members of the community who care. Several local organizations tirelessly devote their time and energy to this issue.
One of these unique 501c3 programs is Street Homeless Animal Project, headed by Karen Cain, who has lovingly attended to the homeless population for 24 years in different capacities. The project recognizes the importance of animal companions and strives to help care for animals and their human families out on the street. Her organization is joined by a multitude of local partners, including Smith’s Veterinary Hospital. As we all strive together to strengthen and help our community, please consider donating to SHAP (or look for the big blue donation bins in Santa Fe at Teca Tu, Critters and Me, Santa Fe Tails and Petco) and to any other of the many Santa Fe organizations focused on this population. Thank you for caring.
John G. Connell and Nancy Dickenson
Santa Fe
Who are we?
With the soccer World Cup in full swing, there has been a lot of noise about gay rights, or the lack thereof, in Qatar. It is true, Qatar's culture and policies are abysmal and reprehensible when it comes to homosexuality. But who are we to call the kettle black? I haven't heard or read about any gay people being mass-murdered in Qatari nightclubs, something that seems to happen here regularly.