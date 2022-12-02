The city's 1999 general plan designated Old Pecos Trail between Cordova Road and Interstate 25 the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. Recognizing "its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown," it states, as one of its "implementing policies" that "development standards, including land uses, density, and design controls, will be developed through a public participation process."

City resolution 2015-92 reiterated that policy a few years ago, noting "specific standards" to protect the corridor as called for in the general plan had not been "fully adopted" despite an "extensive public process" in the early 2000s. The resolution went on to direct the Land Use Department "to immediately reconvene the public process to develop" those standards and present them to the governing body for adoption.

To date, that hasn't happened. It's time for the city to walk its talk instead of approving piecemeal rezoning of property in this scenic corridor.

Popular in the Community