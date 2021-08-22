Many New Mexicans are aware that Waste Isolation Pilot Project in Southern New Mexico is the nation's sole repository for radioactive weapons waste, but did you know that WIPP has surpassed its authorized capacity and that the federal Department of Energy has given it a new mission: to build a new shaft and more than double its capacity?
The resulting increased amount of radioactive plutonium being transported through the Santa Fe area should worry us all. You might assume that nuclear experts have the storage and transportation situation well in hand, but the Los Alamos National Laboratory and WIPP have dismal safety records.
If the powder form of plutonium being carried by tractor-trailers on N.M. 599, Interstate 25, and U.S. 285 is accidentally released into the air, even minuscule doses are 100 percent carcinogenic, especially to children, and cleanup is virtually impossible. And it is our local jurisdictions that respond first to highway accidents. To better understand the danger, see stopforeverwipp.org.
Fortunately there is something citizens can to do try to stop this dangerous expansion. Contact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has to approve such a change. Tell her to tell the Energy Department to stop digging a fifth shaft at WIPP. You can use governor.state.nm.us/contact-the-governor.
John Watson-Jones
Galisteo
Compassion still exists
In this climate of instant reactions and so much hostility, I would like to extend a big thank-you and gratitude to my fellow New Mexicans who have treated me and my family and our businesses with the utmost respect and kindness. Without getting into specifics, I've noticed a lot of tolerance and compassion in these trying times. Peace to all.
Michelle Wurth
Santa Fe
Recognize the urgency
I appreciate the prominence given by The New Mexican to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report (" 'Code red for humanity,' " Aug. 10. I’m grateful we have a local paper that takes climate change seriously, because generally the media have not done a great job educating their consumers about this emergency.
To remedy that, in 2019, the Columbia Journalism Review, the Nation, the Guardian and WNYC co-founded Covering Climate Now. Since its founding, over 460 media outlets, including Reuters, Agence France-Presse, the Christian Science Monitor and New Mexico In Depth have become partner organizations and collectively reach 2 billion people,.
Their Climate Emergency Statement begins, "It's time for journalism to recognize that the climate emergency is here. This is a statement of science, not politics.” Though not (yet?) a partner organization, I value where The New Mexican stands on this issue, and the sooner all media adapt this stance, the better for all of us.
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
Mask at Meow Wolf
My wife and I visited Meow Wolf on a Friday earlier this month. Mid-afternoon, it felt crowded; many of the other visitors were not wearing masks despite the news about the rapidly spreading virus. Many of the spaces at Meow Wolf are successful because they enforce a sense of confinement that intensifies sensory experience and creates a shared experience. The problem is, that shared experience includes bumping up against maskless people whose vaccination status is unknown.
I am concerned that your visitors are at risk, but even more so that your staff is. They are on-site for the duration of their shifts and can’t choose, as we did, to simply leave when it doesn’t feel safe.
No one wants to go back to lockdown. In your well-publicized efforts to promote community, reevaluating how many visitors you allow in and enforcing a mask policy only seems consistent. Otherwise it appears that money is all that's driving this endeavor.
Mark Shapiro
Worthington, Mass.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.