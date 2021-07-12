I cannot understand the delaying tactics by the city of Santa Fe in repaying the furlough money (a total of $500,000) to the workers (“Arbiter: City must pay back furloughed workers,” July 9).
The city workers earning $100,000-plus did not have the problems of other workers, trying to pay rent, food, etc. Why keep delaying? This is a minor settlement compared to monies wasted, such as millions in park allocations used for other purposes.
Barbara Aran
Santa Fe
Guns at the root
The epidemic of gun violence in America and locally cannot be ignored. For Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza to say that he’s not sure why there is an increase in more violent incidents is nonsensical (“Officials see rise in violent crime,” July 9). Clearly, an extraordinary number of guns is in circulation throughout the state and country.
Data from ProCon.org in 2020 states that there are 120.5 guns per 100 people in this country, or around 393,347,000. That’s the highest total and per capita number in the world. America has more guns than people, leading to more gun violence.
In 2020, New Mexicans alone bought over 202,000 guns, setting a record for gun sales in the state. If police officers are not trained on how to subdue an armed suspect, we will likely see many more police shootings and deaths.
Lauren Levis
Santa Fe
Taking the bait
My wife and I got a chuckle from this headline: “Santa Fe Man shot in bait car operation,” July 7. Before reading the article we both imagined a guy arrested for selling crawfish out of the trunk of his car.
Terence Cady and Dorothea Migliori
Santa Fe
Not with a bang
Anyone who served in the military during the Korean War will recall receiving on induction five or six inoculations in rapid fire from a device that resembled a miniature Gatling gun.
The vaccines administered in that fashion included protection against tetanus, typhoid, diphtheria and lord knows what else. Whether potato farmers from Maine, gang members from Brooklyn, college graduates, even a Rhodes Scholar, we all took those shots without protest.
Consider now those who balk at receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (“Unprotected pockets,” July 11). With apologies to T.S. Eliot, perhaps our world will end not with a bang but with whimpers from those who take their lead from a draft dodger allegedly suffering from heel spurs.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
More police, please
With Santa Fe rated as one of the top world tourist destinations, I seriously do not understand why there is so little police presence around the Plaza after 9 p.m. An element of the people who tend to show up are very intimidating.
One recent night as I was dropping off friends at Eldorado Hotel, about four Mustangs came racing around the corner. Many times when my wife and I have left the Lensic after a concert, we have been approached by menacing individuals asking for money. You would think, that with all the tourists visiting, Santa Fe would have police officers patrolling the Plaza.
Brad Yarbrow
Santa Fe
Inside the numbers
In the interest of increasing the percentage of COVID-19 vaccinated people in Santa Fe and New Mexico, I believe it would be helpful if The New Mexican, in publishing its daily state and local numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, would publish right next to them the percentage of unvaccinated people represented in each figure.
If as I believe, the daily new cases and deaths are occurring 90 to 100 percent among unvaccinated residents, this might be a powerful way to get the message out to the who are reluctant to hear.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
