No doubt President Donald Trump will attempt to pardon himself just as he has those criminals deemed to be “his people” (Trump’s pardons: A corruption of mercy,” Another View, Feb. 22). Openly flouting the rule of law and increasingly assuming monarchal prerogatives, our would-be potentate tests Aristotle’s hypotheses that forms of government follow one upon the other — monarchy dissolving into despotism, despotism overthrown by democracy, democracy degenerating into anarchy, anarchy forcing the return of monarchy.
We find ourselves in the throes of an incremental kind of anarchy as evidenced by the breakdown of democratic norms within a Republican-controlled Senate dedicated to crippling gridlock. As the systematic undermining of our foundational institutions plays out, Trump unbound and his tribal loyalists stoke the flames of aggrieved rage in their truth-be-damned efforts to divide and conquer. Like good patriots, let us defend our Constitution against the usurpers who threaten our republic from within before we become a banana republic without the bananas.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Apprehensive about changes
I read the exciting news about a new approach to the state Children, Youth and Families Department foster care placement with a degree of skepticism (“CYFD forging ahead with big changes,” Feb. 10). The CYFD is touting a prioritization of family placement as a huge improvement over the current system. I know kinship care is extremely valuable and already becoming widespread nationwide. Yet, as far as I know, family placements for foster care and adoption have been a priority with New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department for at least 30 years. I was a foster parent back then and that was certainly the approach.
Families in New Mexico and elsewhere often have challenges that are entrenched and extend to their extended families. Freeing families from poverty, drug and alcohol addiction, and domestic abuse is a long-term solution — while children are fragile and vulnerable.
Any traumatic event has lifelong or even fatal consequences. It’s not a given that removing a child from its family will save its life, but sometimes it could. There’s always a risk, yet I’ve met many remarkable foster care and adoptive parents who are giving children the opportunity to build new lives.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
What a disappointment
What a disappointment when Senate Republicans continued to filibuster, not allowing House Bill 229 to pass
(“ ‘Billibuster’ drowns election reforms,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 21). What could possibly be the reasoning for thwarting changes that would have improved the election process in New Mexico — especially when the New Mexico county clerks’ affiliate voted in the majority to support the HB 229 election cleanup bill? This is truly unfortunate because HB 229 had the ability to strengthen the integrity of our electoral process.
The deliberate hindrance to not pass HB 229 was a travesty for those legislators who put their own agendas ahead of the interest of voters in New Mexico who expect fair, free, secure and sound administration of elections in our state.
Geraldine Salazar
Santa Fe County Clerk
Santa Fe
Coming clean
In Larry Behrens’ My View (“Has Bloomberg already bought New Mexico?” Feb. 22), the writer, Western states director of Power the Future, says Tim Keller, the mayor of Albuquerque, “takes in millions” by accepting money to fight climate change from Michael Bloomberg. He wants this to read like the money is going into the mayor’s pocket without saying so because it’s no doubt untrue.
If Bloomberg’s “Beyond Carbon” campaign is “killing jobs” and a “radical agenda,” what’s Power the Future? From all we read here, it’s a Luddite campaign to save the oil industry from having to clean up its act.
Matthew Geyer
Santa Fe
