I have an urgent request for the people of Santa Fe, NM: Please respond to the 2020 Census. This is your opportunity to shape your future for the next 10 years.
Right now, New Mexico has a total response rate of 98.1 percent. Every response impacts funding for community services such as health care, emergency response, education, jobs and roads. It also determines congressional representation. If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You can still respond at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing in your paper questionnaire.
Cathy L. Lacy
Regional director, U.S. Census Bureau
Lakewood, Colo.
Handle climate disruption
COVID-19 is a crisis. Much worse, particularly for future generations, is human-caused climate change. Many years of research yield a four-part solution. Step 1: Seek education as to how serious this is has been done by Mother Earth via unprecedented wildfires, floods, droughts and hurricanes. Enlighten yourself further by researching killer GLOFs (glacier lake outburst flows); permafrost thawing tipping point; melting glaciers, sea ice and ice sheets; ocean acidification, etc. Step 2: Institute a bold progressive state tax increase or supplement. This could easily raise many billions, enough for step 3: Provide retraining current fossil fuel workers and revamp infrastructure for alternative energy, with enough left over to develop carbon capture and storage. Step 4 :“bite the bullet” and go fossil fuel free.
Contact legislators in person and in the ballot box to do the right thing. There are worthwhile organizations that give you facts and inspiration: National Research Develop Council, Union of Concerned Scientists, Environmental Defense Fund, Wild Earth Guardians, Sunrise Movement, Colorado Rising, Zero Hour and 350.org.
A past president said, “Don’t ask what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. ” The late Sen. John McCain stated during his last days: “Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself." They were admirably courageous and now it is your turn.
Peter Fessenden, Ph.D.
former Eldorado resident
Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Vote no on PRC amendment
Sen. Peter Wirth writes:“For years the PRC has been plagued by infighting and nonstop controversy, difficulties managing the agency ethically and efficiently, and flat-out criminal behavior” in his commentary ("Vote yes for PRC reform"). And the Legislature? With all the oil and gas and Public Service Company of New Mexico lobbyists running the Legislature, look who is calling the kettle black? Are all the legislators on the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee going to refuse campaign contributions from PNM, El Paso Electric, and oil and gas? (House Speaker Brian Egolf received $50,000 for his “leadership” PAC from Chevron.) Right now, legislators and the governor are awash in dirty money from those special interests. Vote no on Constitutional Amendment No. 1. Don’t take away my vote. My vote matters and so does yours.
Patricia Green
Santa Fe
Vote and vote early
Imagine destructive worldwide climactic change simultaneously with a global pandemic, massive unemployment and a basic economic collapse. Now, envision an inept, narcissistic leader legally declaring himself the permanent despot.
Trump bragged, “I have the right to do a lot of things that people don’t even know about.” The secret, Cold War era Presidential Emergency Action Documents are designed “to implement extraordinary presidential authority in response to extraordinary situations.” For Trump, a “fake” or “rigged” Biden election could provoke such a perceived “national emergency.” Furthermore, no congressional disclosure is required, and apparently, the documents have never been shared with any relevant congressional committees.
These documents potentially allow actions not permitted by the Constitution, e.g. martial law, search and seizure of people and property, suspension of habeas corpus, declaration of a state of war, authorized censorship of new reports, and the roundup and detention of people not suspected of any crime. Who doubts our man-child president would not act accordingly? Vote appropriately and early."
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.