Staying focused leads to winning ways
Two weekends ago, all three Santa Fe high school football teams won. That Friday night on the road, Capital beat Del Norte and Santa Fe High trounced Los Alamos. Then Saturday at home, St. Mike’s beat West Las Vegas. The pride of the players, coaches, families and fans of these three schools were all soaring, and rightly so. Good job, boys. Stay focused and keep it up. You are making our community proud.
Rob Ettenson
Santa Fe
Not like us?
It seems Kurds may not be like us.
Not the same species? Their blood
not like ours? Their lives, the
same value as ours? Their children
not loved as ours.
Their elderly not deserving of
protection as ours.
Bombs and shells dropped on them all,
do not kill and maim them as they would us.
Bombs and shells dropped on their houses,
those houses not home to them as ours are to us.
It is a pity they are not like us.
We could care about them if they were.
Edward Jones
Santa Fe
Democrats — use your words
As members of the U.S. House of Representatives prepare articles of impeachment, they should learn from the Mueller report that words matter. The Mueller report failed to engage — and should have enraged — most Americans. It failed to do so because many of its findings were communicated using dense and circuitous language. The framers of impeachment must avoid this pitfall.
They also must present more than one article of impeachment (it’s too easy to disregard just one, and we know that several impeachable offenses exist). We also know that Donald Trump will continue to obfuscate the facts, persecute the fact finders, and lie about his “perfect” interactions with various accomplices, both foreign and domestic. We need truthful talking points for a change, ones that will be meaningful to reasonable Americans and remembered in the voting booth. It’s time to let the power of language rise up and protect our democracy.
P. A. Hopkins
Santa Fe
Beyond etiquette
I wanted to point out the loveliness of Bizia Greene’s recent article (“How to engage someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Etiquette Rules!, Oct. 27). Her columns extend beyond etiquette, and guide us towards true compassion and understanding in a concrete way. My mother and father both had dementia the last years of their lives. I would have loved to share this easy-to-read article with their home health providers and the speech language pathologist who worked with them briefly. I will definitely pass this article on to folks I know that have a parent or a special person in their life who might benefit from Ms. Greene’s thoughts and recommendations.
Julia Fjeldsted
Santa Fe
Renewed faith
Recently, while shopping at Market Street grocery in De Vargas Center, I lost my cellphone. This was very distressing, and I was so relieved to learn that someone found it and turned it over to the customer service desk. I want to say a huge “thank you” to whomever that was; it was a kind and honest act that is in refreshing opposition to the actions we see coming from the White House on a daily basis. Thank you for the phone, and for renewing my faith in decent behavior from my fellow humans.
Linda Buchser
Santa Fe
